Trump administration follows through on Chinese app ban

In a massive escalation of the conflict between the US and China, the Trump administration on Friday morning said it will ban distribution of the Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat inside the US on Sunday, Sept. 20.
The ban will also disrupt commerce between the two countries as the administration is also prohibiting companies from using the two apps to carry out financial transactions. Many US corporations doing business in China use WeChat in particular for financial transactions, advertising and communicating with customers.
“Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party,” said U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. “At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations.”
TikTok, the first Chinese social media company to achieve global success, features short video clips produced by users, as well as advertisements created by the world’s biggest consumer brands. It has about 100 million users in the US, and around 800 million worldwide.
WeChat, owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent, began life as a messaging app but has since become an all-purpose social media and financial service app inside China. Millions of consumers use WeChat to buy groceries, pay bills and make travel arrangements. The American version of the app lacks these advanced features.
Only about three to four million US residents use Wechat, according to a Tencent spokesperson. But the crackdown is bad news for US corporations, who had warned the Trump administration that a WeChat ban could seriously weaken their ability to compete in the Chinese market.
