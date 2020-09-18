Trump administration follows through on Chinese app ban

In a massive escalation of the conflict between the US and China, the Trump administration on Friday morning said it will ban distribution of the Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat inside the US on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The ban will also disrupt commerce between the two countries as the administration is also prohibiting companies from using the two apps to carry out financial transactions. Many US corporations doing business in China use WeChat in particular for financial transactions, advertising and communicating with customers.

“Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party,” said U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. “At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations.”