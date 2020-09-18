I started dating my best friend’s brother

Recently, I told her everything. I can see a future with him, as his actions match his words and we just click. Since COVID-19 hit, we have been spending a lot of time together, but I still make time to see my best friend often. She gets standoffish and shuts me out if I talk about her brother and the relationship — or if he so much as posts a picture of us, she takes offense to it. (For example, I had lunch sent to him and he posted about it and she sent it to me asking why I didn’t send her lunch.) It really makes me feel conflicted. I love both of them so much and do not want to lose either of them.

Q. I have been seeing my best friend’s older brother officially for four months now. We were hooking up for about six months a year ago, but I cut things off then because it started to seem more serious to me and I just wasn’t ready to tell my friend about it. I felt sneaky and gross about ultimately hiding things with him from her.

How do I bring this up to her? She is the type of person who’s stubborn and really suppresses how she feels, so an actual conversation about everything could be really difficult. I’m trying to do the right thing here, but it will be difficult if she constantly makes me feel like I have to choose between the two of them. I feel like each of them has a hold on each of my arms and they’re constantly pulling me in each direction. How do I handle this?

CONFLICTED





A. If you’re sure that one big conversation with your friend would be counterproductive and cause more conflict, do your best to be as honest as possible during these individual moments of negativity and jealousy.

She asked why you didn’t send her lunch. I hope you said, “Because we’re not dating.” I also hope you reminded her that you celebrate your friendship with her all the time. Those moments will look different than those with her brother. Maybe they’re harder to post on social media.

Go for extreme clarity. As in, “Maybe you’re kidding when you mention me sending you lunch, but I hope you know that this can’t be a competition. I want to be able to show one of you how much I care without the other feeling slighted.”

Please remember that this relationship isn’t new to you. You were hooking up with this person a year ago, so this is more about picking up where you left off and making it serious. If you really told your friend everything, she’s just starting to make sense of that news and your history (and by the way, because of COVID-19, this might be a weird time for her to have to process anything).

She’s also figuring out that this does change your relationship with her. Please don’t pretend it doesn’t. Talking about significant others takes on a whole new tone now. It’s not all bad, but it’s different. She might not want to hear certain things about her brother. Give her some time to get used to this new dynamic.

Do not assume the worst of anyone as they adjust. Ask her about her boundaries and be clear about yours.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Time to sit her butt down and say, “OK, is it the initial deception or the fact we are a couple that has put the wrinkle in your panties?” My guess would be the latter. Big brother always got whatever he wanted and NOW HE HAS STOLEN MY BEST FRIEND. You have stepped into a sibling rivalry that will force you to pick sides unless you can get her to talk it through with you.

HEYITHINK





Maybe she just needs more time to adjust, but I would give her space and I would also avoid sharing too much about her brother right now. When you’re together, be her friend. If she’s not pleasant to be around, you don’t have to be around her. Be kind and understanding, but don’t take any crap. If she’s really your best friend she will come around.

HOLLYIVY





“I’m trying to do the right thing here, but it will be difficult if she constantly makes me feel like I have to choose between the two of them.” Say this and let the chips fall. You can’t control her reaction. Is she single? Can’t think of another reason someone would be so difficult about this.

ZEPTEMBER-





Everyone is entitled to their feelings. Your friend probably feels a little weird about you dating her brother. If talking about her brother makes her uncomfortable, limit those discussions. Tell her you sense her discomfort so you’ll try not to talk about him so much, but that she can ask you anything and you’ll be honest when she does. Hopefully she just needs some time to get used to the situation.

BOSTONSWEETS21





“How do I bring this up to her? She is the type of person who’s stubborn and really suppresses how she feels...” She has a problem, not you. All you have to do is keep being yourself. Trying to accommodate her means you diminish your relationship with your boyfriend. Plus, simply ignoring her will result in her wearing out from her own drama and she’ll eventually give up. Best friends aren’t necessarily forever. If she can’t be happy for you finding happiness, then she isn’t being a best friend. Time to upgrade.

BIGSIGH

Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to loveletters@globe.com.