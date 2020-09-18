Five things to do online and in person, Sept. 21-27

Watch the MTA Playwrights Lab—a collaboration between MIT students and professional theater artists—stage performance readings featuring the work of student writers. This week’s plays depict tales from a fictional medieval kingdom, a frustrated artist, society 100 years from now, and more. Online performances continue through October 3. Reserve a spot for each in advance. 8 p.m. Suggested donation $5. mta.mit.edu/events

Thursday-Sunday

Seaside Shopping

Peruse the miniature retail village at The Current, a collection of pop-up local businesses at Boston’s Seaport that reopened this month. Satisfy your sweet tooth at Cupcake Mojo or shop for the perfect pair of blue jeans at Injeanius. Open Thursdays-Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m.; Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. bostonseaport.xyz/the-current

Saturday

Chinatown Picnic

Pick up takeout from a Chinatown restaurant and enjoy a picnic concert at Chin Park on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway. The event, part of Experience Chinatown 2020, a collection of free activities that celebrate the area’s culture, supports local Asian-American businesses that have suffered during the pandemic. Participating artists include violinist Shaw Pong Liu. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. bcnc.net

Opening Saturday

Conjuring History

Spooky season is underway at the Peabody Essex Museum with the unveiling of The Salem Witch Trials 1692, where visitors can explore rarely exhibited original documents about the witch hysteria. Open Thursdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adults, $20; seniors, $18; students, $12; 16 and under and members free. Runs through April 4. Reserve timed-entry tickets in advance at pem.org.

Reopening Saturday

Artistic Revival

Check out two special exhibitions when the Museum of Fine Arts, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, reopens. Women Take the Floor showcases female artists, including painter Georgia O’Keeffe. Black Histories, Black Futures highlights works by 20th-century artists of color. Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $25; ages 17 and under and members free. Reserve timed-entry tickets in advance at mfa.org.

