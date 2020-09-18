Home design inspiration: A relaxing bedroom that brings the outside in

1. Locally-made braided wool ottomans from Thayer Design Studio add color, pattern, and function at the foot of the bed, while the Serena & Lily rug offers interest underfoot. “I use texture in neutral colors to create warmth,” Vail says.

When Barbara Vail asked her client if he wanted drapes on the enormous arched window in the bedroom of his Plymouth retreat, he said, “Do I look like a drape guy?” Instead, she fit the lower portion with light-filtering shades. Vail, who specializes in creating serene spaces, kept the room light and bright, and took cues from the site. “The house is nestled in the woods and two minutes from the beach,” she says. “We embraced that by using natural materials — wool, ceramic, wood, plants, leather.” The color palette of earthy browns, greens, and blues is also derived from nature. “I know it’s been said before, but we brought the outside in.”

2. The colors in the space coalesce in the budget-friendly photograph from Juniper Print Shop and its frame complements the room’s other wood elements.

3. Farrow & Ball wave-patterned wallpaper anchors the room. “It balances the weight of the window,” Vail says. It also precluded the need for much artwork. “There’s a lot going on with the lines of the sloping ceiling and arch of the window, so we wanted to keep things minimal.”

4. The low profile of the upholstered bed by Blu Dot from Lekker Home keeps the focus on the feature wall behind it and doesn’t compete with the window.

5. The West Elm mid-century modern-style nightstands with splayed legs and skinny hardware and the handmade ceramic lamps from Rejuvenation are distinct enough to stand on their own, but simple enough to work together.

6. A tufted leather lounge chair, topped with a hand-block printed pillow, also infuses mid-century modern flavor,in keeping with the rest of the house.

