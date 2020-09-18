Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

Thanks so much for the thoughtful reporting on Sarah Cooper’s experiences as a victim of sexual exploitation and human trafficking (“Speaking Out to Save Others,” August 23). As a subscriber, I appreciate the Globe continuing to shed the light on this crisis that happens with alarming regularity in our communities. I would, however, ask that you expand your platform and reporting to recognize the work that is being done locally to combat commercial sexual exploitation. Support to End Exploitation Now (where I once worked) is a program of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County that serves hundreds of high-risk and trafficked youth from Boston, Chelsea, Winthrop, and Revere in a multidisciplinary approach that has been nationally recognized for serving this highly vulnerable population.

Meredith Wood, Stow

As a follow-up to this article, I recommend exploring Mary Mazzio’s documentary I Am Jane Doe. Mazzio also lived in Massachusetts. This incredible film helped propel legislation to remove Backpage.com, a major outlet for sexual predators from the Internet.

Alex Thomson, Scituate

What courage displayed by this young lady. As a fellow survivor I can say it is not an easy subject to discuss. Sarah is truly an inspiration and I wish her well in her recovery. Both mother and daughter are amazing. Thanks to them for bringing awareness and being change agents.

Be happy, posted on bostonglobe.com

Votes For Women

As a longtime resident of Randolph, I am so proud of Town Councilor Katrina Huff-Larmond for her support and activism supporting women’s right to vote (Perspective, August 23). Huff-Larmond is a vital asset to the town. COVID-19 has not stopped her from continuing to engage our community, hard hit by the pandemic, through numerous outreach projects. She is a leader, role model, and inspiration to all.

Sandra Cohen, Randolph

There is no question that Black women have been on the front lines for freedom and equality for the past 400 years! It is unfortunate that 100 years ago, race separated women from [banding] together for voting rights and equality; a fight that is still being fought.

Mr.Celtic, posted on bostonglobe.com

Sibling Bonds

Thanks to Monica Driscoll Stuart for a wonderful Connections piece (“Secrets Between Sisters,” August 23). I am blessed to have an identical twin and a sister just 18 months younger. We, too, share so many happy “between us” moments and memories. The author highlighted such wonderful relationships.

Abigail Alves, Cohasset

How fortunate Stuart is to have been one of three sisters, then to have three daughters, and now to have a set of three sisters among her grandchildren. I often think how grateful I am that my three daughters will still have each other after I am gone. They have known and loved each other from birth and share a special bond that will last for their lifetimes. My condolences to the author for the untimely loss of her two sisters, who undoubtedly shaped her life in their own unique way.

Beth Ratner, Dover

Beautiful article. I grew up with five sisters and lost one to cancer also decades ago. We’ve never quite been balanced in the same way as the six girls.

dengallo, posted on bostonglobe.com

I’m sorry that [Stuart] lost her sisters so young. Having lost my own sister, it saddens me when sisters don’t get along and drift apart as adults. They don’t realize the gift they could have.

amackie, posted on bostonglobe.com

Stuart’s piece brought tears to my eyes. I thought that my two sisters and I were the only people who use the word “bookends” to describe our relationship. We are six years apart in age, so when we were growing up, we were not all that close. As the years went by, as we got married, had children, and moved about the country, our calls and letters became more common. In the summer of 2006, we were shaken with the news that our mom had a brain tumor and lung cancer. The three of us spent the next 10 months guiding our mother through treatments, and ultimately through hospice and her passing. The next year my bookends flew up to be by my side after my diagnosis of breast cancer. We are closer now than ever, and in these years we will need one another more and more.

Nancy Spilman Kelleher, Duxbury

