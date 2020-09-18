For sale: Victorians in Dorchester and Ipswich

CONDO FEE $200 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $360,000 in 2016

PROS This second-floor unit in an 1885 Victorian three-family is bright and spacious, with wood floors throughout. The living and dining rooms, linked by pocket doors, both have decorative tile fireplaces and ornate stained-glass windows. At the front of the house, a big bedroom features stained glass as well. A walk-through pantry with built-ins connects the dining room with the tiled kitchen, which has an additional pantry to the side. The hallway holds two more bedrooms on the right, and the bath at the rear. There’s a shared patio area and laundry in the basement. CONS The kitchen could stand a refresh, and there’s no private porch.

Paul Coleman, Compass, 857-998-9623, paul.coleman@compass.com

14 Liberty Street, Ipswich. Photography by Corinna

$799,900

14 LIBERTY STREET / IPSWICH

SQUARE FEET 3,001

LOT SIZE 0.25 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3 full

LAST SOLD FOR $512,500 in 2013

PROS From the huge wraparound porch on this 1900 in-town Victorian, step into a grand foyer, where the staircase is adorned with stained-glass windows and a built-in bench. A fun office at right has a Bat Cave-style safe hidden behind the TV, and pocket doors open to a large living room with gas fireplace. Past the classic dining room, the custom kitchen stuns with two-toned cabinetry, six-burner cooktop, and a rustic wood barn door that hides a bath with claw-foot tub. A mudroom exits to the back deck (and chicken coop, garden, and garage beyond). Upstairs are four large bedrooms, one with a stylish and modern en suite bath, plus a bath with laundry. The walk-up attic holds four more unfinished rooms. CONS No lawn.

Denise Mootafian, Windhill Realty, 978-337-5769, WindhillRealty.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.