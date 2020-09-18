4-alarm fire at Dorchester home displaces 19, causes estimated $2 million in damages

A 4-alarm fire that broke out at a Dorchester home early Friday morning displaced 19 people and caused an estimated $2 million in damages, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.
At about 4:40 a.m., officials responded to the blaze at 24 Fairmount St., the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. The fire spread to two neighboring buildings, a garage, and a car, the department said.
The back of 24 Fairmount St., a three-family building, was “fully involved in fire,” the department said, causing the porches to collapse.
The rear of 24 Fairmount St was fully involved in fire the rear porches have collapsed. pic.twitter.com/xx5wdeCDIx— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020
The department tweeted at about 5:30 a.m. that the blaze had been put out.
This is the aftermath in the rear of Fairmount St. There are 19 people displaced @RedCrossMA and @COB_ONS helping with the displaced. Damages are estimated at 2 million. BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/tQxrc7lZdB— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 18, 2020
