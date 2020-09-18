fb-pixel

4-alarm fire at Dorchester home displaces 19, causes estimated $2 million in damages

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated September 18, 2020, 1 hour ago
A 4-alarm fire broke out at about 4:40 a.m. at 24 Fairmount St. in Dorchester, displacing 19 people.
A 4-alarm fire that broke out at a Dorchester home early Friday morning displaced 19 people and caused an estimated $2 million in damages, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

At about 4:40 a.m., officials responded to the blaze at 24 Fairmount St., the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. The fire spread to two neighboring buildings, a garage, and a car, the department said.

The back of 24 Fairmount St., a three-family building, was “fully involved in fire,” the department said, causing the porches to collapse.

The department tweeted at about 5:30 a.m. that the blaze had been put out.

