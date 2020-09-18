Biden taps Walsh aide to run Massachusetts operations

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has tapped another aide to Mayor Martin J. Walsh to head his campaign’s operations in Massachusetts, where the former vice president is expected to glide to victory over President Trump in November.
Cameron Charbonnier, who was a field organizer for Walsh’s 2013 mayoral campaign and has worked for the city since Walsh took office in 2014, will serve as Biden’s state director, according to his campaign. His role will include leading efforts to “mobilize and engage voters and volunteers."
Charbonnier was the lone white candidate in the this month’s Democratic primary for the 12th Suffolk state representative seat, but he bowed out in early July, following nationwide protests over racial injustice, concluding that this was not his moment. (Brandy Fluker Oakley, a Black attorney, ultimately won the nomination.)
John Laadt, who served as Walsh’s campaign manager in 2017, had served as Biden’s state director during the Democratic primary. Biden’s surprising victory here on Super Tuesday was among several that night that helped propel him to the front of the Democratic field and, ultimately, to the nomination.
The announcement about Charbonnier’s hire comes as Biden has faced questions about how quickly he’s ratcheting up his field operations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
His campaign had entered the summer without state directors in battlegrounds like Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania, the New York Times reported, worrying Democrats who feared he may be falling behind amid Trump’s more aggressive in-person approach to campaigning.
Biden’s campaign stressed it’s prepared to more directly engage voters “when the science dictates,” through what it called socially distanced supply centers and literature drops. Buoyed by a record-breaking fundraising month in August, his campaign has said it’s made a $100 million “investment” in on-the-ground organizing.
