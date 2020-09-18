Biden taps Walsh aide to run Massachusetts operations

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has tapped another aide to Mayor Martin J. Walsh to head his campaign’s operations in Massachusetts, where the former vice president is expected to glide to victory over President Trump in November.

Cameron Charbonnier, who was a field organizer for Walsh’s 2013 mayoral campaign and has worked for the city since Walsh took office in 2014, will serve as Biden’s state director, according to his campaign. His role will include leading efforts to “mobilize and engage voters and volunteers."

Charbonnier was the lone white candidate in the this month’s Democratic primary for the 12th Suffolk state representative seat, but he bowed out in early July, following nationwide protests over racial injustice, concluding that this was not his moment. (Brandy Fluker Oakley, a Black attorney, ultimately won the nomination.)