D.C. woman indicted in N.H. on four voter fraud charges

A date for her arraignment has not yet been set.

Mary Kate Lowndes, 57, faces one felony charge and two misdemeanor charges of wrongful voting and one misdemeanor count of misusing an absentee ballot, the office of New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a statement.

A Washington, D.C., woman was indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury Friday on four charges related to alleged voter fraud, authorities said.

Lowndes allegedly voted in Derry, N.H., in the November 2018 election while also submitting an absentee ballot that gave a false Derry address, according to the statement.

She allegedly gave the same fake address while obtaining a ballot in 2018 and in submitting a voter registration form for the 2016 election, prosecutors said.

She faces 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison and a $4,000 fine if convicted on the felony charge, prosecutors said. The misdemeanor charges each carry a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a $2,000 fine.

If convicted for any of the charges, Lowndes will also lose her right to vote in New Hampshire, MacDonald said.

Last year, 77-year-old Robert A. Bell, of Atkinson, N.H., was convicted in New Hampshire of voting in two states after he cast ballots there and in Florida.

Voter fraud is rare in New Hampshire, though President Trump has repeatedly suggested otherwise. In 2017, Trump told a small group of senators that he lost New Hampshire in the general election because there were “thousands” of people who were “brought in on buses” from neighboring Massachusetts to “illegally vote.”

Trump lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton by about 3,000 votes.

The president revived the claims last year as he prepared for a trip to Manchester, N.H.

“Thousands and thousands of people coming in from locations unknown. But I knew where the location was,” Trump said of the phantom voters then.

The accusations prompted the state of New Hampshire to launch a monthslong investigation into whether voter fraud had in fact occurred. Officials found that claims of massive voter fraud in the state were a myth.

According to a state review of the 2016 general election, among the 743,000 voters who cast ballots in that contest, just four appeared to have voted illegally, mostly out of confusion about where they were supposed to vote.

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.