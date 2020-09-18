The first frost may be upon us this weekend

The air mass coming in from Canada this weekend is unusually chilly for this time of the year. As a matter of fact, temperatures will only be a few degrees above record cold highs over the weekend. The means each afternoon you can expect highs around 60 degrees and at night most of us will see readings falling to the lower 40s and 30s by sunrise.

Smoky skies this week will give way to a cobalt blue overhead this weekend, along with chilly temperatures. Thus far, September is averaging slightly above normal but after this weekend and its cooler-than-average conditions, averages will fall into the negative range for the month.

Advertisement

There is a frost advisory for Saturday over western Massachusetts. NOOA

With such a dry and autumnal air mass we can definitely expect some frost in some locations. Personally, I am not ready for frost and I am not taking action on my plants. However, if you live in an area where you end up getting frost when other people don’t, you might want to bring in your most tender vegetation or cover it.

Dry air with very low dew points filters into the region over the weekend. College of DuPage

There is no rain in the forecast. As a matter of fact the drought has gotten worse with a small area of Southeastern Massachusetts now in extreme drought. Back in 2016 when we were also in another very dry period. That year, less of New England was in a drought than this year, when nearly the entire area east of the Connecticut River is under a drought classification.

Drought is more extensive in northern New England this year than 4 years ago. NOAA

The dry, cool weather is going to bring on the foliage rather quickly. The past couple of years have seen later-than-average color, but this year I expect us to be in a more typical range because of the drought and the average September temperatures.

Often droughts are alleviated by tropical systems but the one storm that had a small potential of bringing some rain looks like it will stay way too far east to bring us anything besides some gusty winds and rough seas early next week.

Advertisement

Hurricane Teddy may affect Nova Scotia next week. National Hurricane Center

The storm, Hurricane Teddy, may affect Atlantic Canada in a bigger way. The reason it will be windy here next week is because the pressure gradient between the storm and high pressure over us will be great and that differential will create wind in Mother Nature’s way of trying to balance out different pressures around the globe. There is likely also to be some rough surf, which some of you might actually take advantage of and get on those boards.