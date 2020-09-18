Former Episcopal priest and Holyoke kindergarten teacher sentenced to federal prison on child porn charge

Lisby was arrested and charged with the crime in September 2019, after authorities learned that an image of child pornography had been uploaded to his account on a cloud storage service, prosecutors said. Eventually, investigators identified about 180 images and 15 videos of child pornography in the account, prosecutors said.

Gregory Lisby, 40, of Worcester, pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced by District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to six years in prison and five years of supervised release, the US attorney’s office said in a statement .

A former Episcopal priest who worked briefly as a Holyoke kindergarten teacher was sentenced in federal court in Worcester Friday for possession of child pornography, officials said.

The digital files included images of boys between the ages of 8 and 15 engaging in sex acts, according to an affidavit.

Investigators traced the IP address to Lisby’s home, where they executed a search warrant last year and found a cellphone and a tablet device that contained login credentials for the storage account containing the child pornography, the US attorney’s office said.

Lisby was removed from the Episcopal priesthood in February, the Rev. Douglas J. Fisher, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts, said in a statement Friday. Fisher added that even after Lisby is released from prison, “he will not be permitted any contact with congregations in this diocese without my permission, or that of my successor.”

“We grieve, especially today, for children and youth who are trafficked and abused in this unspeakably evil trade,” Fisher said. “We pray for an end to their suffering. We pray, too, for Mr. Lisby’s family and for the people of the church and the community who have been wounded by this crime.”

Fisher said the diocese is “committed to telling the truth and seeking healing and reconciliation about this situation and any other situation in which people have been harmed in the church.”

Lisby had served as rector of All Saints Church in Worcester from 2015 to 2018 and was suspended from the position “for an inappropriate relationship with an adult that did not involve sexual contact,” Fisher said in an earlier statement following Lisby’s arrest.

Lisby resigned from his job as a kindergarten teacher at the Morgan School in Holyoke hours before his arrest last year, after the district learned he was being investigated for child pornography, school officials said at the time.

He had been working as a teacher there only a few weeks, after working as a teaching assistant in a school summer program, school officials said. Holyoke school officials said then that all employees are fingerprinted and undergo background checks, and Lisby “passed the background checks at his time of hire.”

