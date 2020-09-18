Mashee man arraigned on firework and explosives charges

A Mashpee man was arraigned on a charge of production of a weapon of mass destruction after a person was seriously burned by illegal fireworks last month, the state fire marshal’s office announced Friday.
Jeffrey D. Roberts was arraigned in Falmouth District Court Thursday on charges that also included possession of an explosive device and illegal possession of fireworks, the state fire marshal’s office said in a press release.
A spokeswoman for the fire marshal’s office deferred comment on the outcome of the arraignment to the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office. That office could not be reached for comment Friday evening.
Advertisement
The charges were filed after a person suffered serious burns from fireworks at 300 Falmouth Road in Mashpee on Aug. 28.
Authorities searched Roberts home and allegedly found fireworks and evidence of making homemade explosive devices, according to the release. The items were removed at “counter-charged” by the State Police bomb squad at a safe location the next day.
A specially trained state HazMat team helped to identify various powders and chemicals found inside the home, the release said. The State Police Air Wing and the Mashpee Department of Public Works also helped safely dispose of the materials.
Mashpee Fire Chief Thomas C. Rullo said in the release that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts.
“This situation posed a significant risk to other people who lived in the building. It is fortunate only one person was injured,” Rullo said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.