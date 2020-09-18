Mashee man arraigned on firework and explosives charges

A Mashpee man was arraigned on a charge of production of a weapon of mass destruction after a person was seriously burned by illegal fireworks last month, the state fire marshal’s office announced Friday.

Jeffrey D. Roberts was arraigned in Falmouth District Court Thursday on charges that also included possession of an explosive device and illegal possession of fireworks, the state fire marshal’s office said in a press release.

A spokeswoman for the fire marshal’s office deferred comment on the outcome of the arraignment to the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office. That office could not be reached for comment Friday evening.