Missing boater’s body recovered from Auburn reservoir

The body of a man who apparently fell off his boat and into the Dark Brook Reservoir in Auburn was recovered Friday morning, the Worcester district attorney’s office said.

The man went out on his boat sometime after 5 p.m. Thursday, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a press release. Several 911 calls reported that his empty boat was circling the water about an hour later.

The boat eventually ran ashore. A rescue search was started but later suspended due to dark and dangerous conditions, the release said.