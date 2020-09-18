Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Roxbury triple shooting

Three people were shot in Roxbury Friday night, and one of them has life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.
The shooting occurred at Hammond and Westminster streets at 7:46 p.m., said Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman.
All three were taken to the hospital.
Their conditions were not known.
No arrests have been made, Moccia said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.