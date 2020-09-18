fb-pixel

Providence College issues stay-at-home order after 80 students test positive for coronavirus

College president warns, ‘we are out of options’

By Dan McGowan Globe Staff,Updated September 18, 2020, 9 minutes ago
NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND - MAY 09: A sign promoting social distancing at Fort Adams State Park on May 09, 2020 in Newport, Rhode Island. Non-critical retail establishments began opening their doors with limited capacity as part of Phase 1 to reopen the state that was shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Restaurants are now permitted to sell alcoholic mixed drinks with to go orders, and some state parks are welcoming visitors again. Gatherings are still limited to five people or fewer, and close contact businesses such as hair and nail salons are still shut down. Rhode Island has reported 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
PROVIDENCE – After seeing 80 students test positive over two days, Providence College has issued a stay-at-home order to all students and is moving to full remote learning until at least Sept. 26, College President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard said Thursday.

In a message to students and faculty, Sicard said a “large concentration” of the positive cases involve students who live off campus. Providence College is located in the residential Elmhurst neighborhood.

“We recognize how serious and difficult these directives are, but this is our last chance to remain together in person for the fall semester,” Sicard wrote. “Between these actions and the serious steps we already have taken – especially in the past few days – we have used virtually every tool at our disposal. We are out of options.  If we are not successful, we will have no alternative other than to shut down our campus for the remainder of the fall semester. This also will likely affect our ability to reopen for the spring semester.”

Students who currently live on the college’s campus are prohibited from leaving the campus, and those who live in apartments are expected to remain home, Sicard said.


The college is prohibiting all indoor and outdoor gatherings, and Sicard said “there must be no travel whatsoever to bars, restaurants, clubs, or neighborhood businesses.”

“Violations will result in immediate interim suspensions,” Sicard said. “College staff, in conjunction with the Providence Police Department and private security, will be monitoring PC houses in the off-campus neighborhood on a 24/7 basis.”

