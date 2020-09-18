Providence College issues stay-at-home order after 80 students test positive for coronavirus

PROVIDENCE – After seeing 80 students test positive over two days, Providence College has issued a stay-at-home order to all students and is moving to full remote learning until at least Sept. 26, College President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard said Thursday.

In a message to students and faculty, Sicard said a “large concentration” of the positive cases involve students who live off campus. Providence College is located in the residential Elmhurst neighborhood.

“We recognize how serious and difficult these directives are, but this is our last chance to remain together in person for the fall semester,” Sicard wrote. “Between these actions and the serious steps we already have taken – especially in the past few days – we have used virtually every tool at our disposal. We are out of options. If we are not successful, we will have no alternative other than to shut down our campus for the remainder of the fall semester. This also will likely affect our ability to reopen for the spring semester.”