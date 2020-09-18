R.I. health officials swoop into Providence neighborhood where dozens of students now have COVID-19

The outbreak was first revealed when Providence College announced late Thursday that it had issued a stay-at-home order to all students and will have full remote learning until at least Sept. 26 because 84 of its students had tested positive in just two days. Of those 84, 23 lived on campus and the rest rent apartments in the Elmhurst neighborhood near the school.

Officials also are strongly urging all students who live in that area, as well as the employees of businesses that serve them, to be tested immediately.

PROVIDENCE – The number of students living in a residential neighborhood near Providence College who have tested positive for the coronavirus has soared to more than 100 in just three days, and state health officials have opened case investigations and ramped up contract tracing in an effort to halt the spread.

About 40 students from other colleges who live there also tested positive.

College President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard also ordered all on-campus students to stay on campus and off-campus students to self-quarantine in their apartments, to not hold any gatherings indoors or outdoors, and to stay away from bars, restaurants, clubs, and neighborhood businesses -- or they will be suspended.

College staff, Providence police, and private security will monitor the off-campus apartments 24 hours a day, he said.

Sicard also raised the specter of classes not resuming at all, and the spring semester being canceled, if students do not follow the directives from the college and the state Department of Health.

“This is the biggest cluster of cases we have had in colleges and universities in Rhode Island,” Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken said. “We spent a lot of time in the spring and summer focusing on nursing homes, and this highlights that there are challenges in all congregate living settings.”

All Providence College students are being tested, and the Department of Health “strongly encouraged” all college students who live in the area as well as employees of businesses that interact with the students to be tested.

The Elmhurst area where many Providence College students live also houses students from nearby Johnson & Wales and Rhode Island College. A visit to the neighborhood Friday morning showed a plethora of delivery trucks, including from Stop & Shop, Amazon, and Fedex.

Testing of people without symptoms is done at the Rhode Island Convention Center. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, go to portal.ri.gov. Anyone who has symptoms should contact their doctor or a local health facility.

“We recognize how serious and difficult these directives are, but this is our last chance to remain together in person for the fall semester,” Sicard wrote in a letter to the Providence College community. “Between these actions and the serious steps we already have taken – especially in the past few days – we have used virtually every tool at our disposal. We are out of options. If we are not successful, we will have no alternative other than to shut down our campus for the remainder of the fall semester. This also will likely affect our ability to reopen for the spring semester.”

Steven J. Maurano, a spokesman for the college, said officials are trying to figure out how the outbreak began. He said the college has not had large gatherings like those seen at other places, such as Syracuse University. But officials are hearing that there might have been a gathering at an off-campus house of 30 or 40 people over the weekend.

“With this virus, that is all it takes,” he said. “But we don’t know for sure if that is ground zero."

Maurano said it’s too early to focus on disciplining students. At this point, the emphasis is getting students into quarantine and isolation, he said.

While the majority of students who have tested positive live off campus, he said that 23 of the 84 students who tested positive live in Providence College residence halls. Other students included in the total of 124 tested positive at off-campus test sites, he said.

A couple at one of the entrances to Providence College. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Maurano said it’s too soon to say if the college will stick with distance learning beyond Sept. 26. He said other colleges that had outbreaks went to remote instruction for two weeks before allowing students to return to classrooms. He said the college will have a better idea of how to proceed after testing of students is completed next week.

Maurano said he does not think it was a mistake to bring students back to start the fall semester.

“The numbers were pretty good until the middle of this week,” he said. “The large majority of students were and are complying with all the mandates and guidelines. But this virus is pretty insidious. If you have one gathering where someone is positive – boom – all of a sudden you can have 30 or 40 positive cases, and they pass it to their contacts.”

Providence City Councilman David A. Salvatore said that when he drove to work on Friday morning he saw red and blue Solo cups scattered along Eaton Street – a telltale sign of off-campus student partying. Also, he said constituents have reported students moving around the area without face masks.

“There seems to be a culture of defiance among some students in the Providence College community,” Salvatore said. “It’s extremely disappointing that students from the Providence College community believe the social distancing guidelines don’t apply to them.”

Salvatore, who represents the city’s Elmhurst and Wanskuck neighborhoods, said the outbreak endangers residents of the Elmhurst, Wanskuk, and Smith Hill neighborhoods surrounding the campus.

“I commend Providence College for the increased level of communication,” he said. “But they can’t police every student 24/7. At some point, ownership falls on the students who are visiting Rhode Island for their college experience to adhere to the expectations. This has to be taken seriously.”

Salvatore said he spoke with Providence Police Department and Providence College officials on Friday morning, requesting increased enforcement over the next several nights to ensure there are not large gatherings of students and that students comply with public health directives.

The outbreak imperils the progress that Rhode Island has made in containing the coronavirus outbreak over the past six months, Salvatore said. “Folks in Rhode Island have done a very good job of listening to the call from the governor and other state agencies,” he said.

But the suspension of 17 Providence College students in August and this latest outbreak are clear signs that some students are flouting public health rules he said, and that is particularly dangerous in a densely populated city such as Providence.

Salvatore noted that the zip code 02908, which includes Providence College, already had the second highest total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state (1,780) and the fourth highest rate of coronavirus infection (4,740 per 100,000), according to state Department of Health data.

Providence College students have faced criticism during the pandemic for showing little regard for their neighbors in the city. In May, Providence City Councilwoman Kat Kerwin said she received multiple calls from people who said they “witnessed reckless partying on Eaton Street,” near the college. At the time, the state had an order in place limiting social gatherings to no more than five people.

In August, college officials suspended 17 students for violating the school’s coronavirus code of conduct. It was unclear what the students had done that brought about the suspensions, but Sicard said the students showed “selfish behavior” and a “disregard for clearly defined protocols.”

Brian Donohue-Lynch, who lives near the campus in the Elmhurst neighborhood, said Providence College students and residents of the surrounding area go to the same places – such as the LaSalle Bakery, Shaw’s supermarket, and Dunkin' Donuts – and they rely on the same pizza delivery and supermarket delivery services.

So it’s not as if the students are living in some kind of bubble that would protect neighbors, he said.

“These are students who are integrated in their neighborhoods,” Donohue-Lynch said. “So to see that there is an outbreak among Providence College students means it’s a hotspot in our neighborhood that affects all of us.”

He noted that many students live in two-families and triple-deckers along Eaton Street and nearby side roads, and those housing conditions makes isolation extremely difficult.

“We are talking about rows and rows and rows of triple-deckers,” Donohue-Lynch said. “We are talking about houses where you can almost reach out the window and touch the next house.”

When the weather is good, students often gather outdoors in large groups, holding parties at night and leaving the area strewn with red Solo cups and garbage, he said.

“I know PC is trying to crack down on that," he said, “but there is only so much they can do to ensure that the students reflect the level of responsibility that many older adults are challenged to reflect.”

Donohue-Lynch said all colleges had to make decisions about whether to allow students to come back for in-person education this fall. “Given where we are at with the virus, it’s all an experiment to bring students back,” he said.

So how is that experiment going so far at Providence College?

“I don’t think it’s going well,” Donohue-Lynch said. “I think they are now dealing with consequences of the choice to go back, and at this point, my question is: What number do we hit before we decide it didn’t work?”

Holly Taylor Coolman, a professor at the college who lives near campus, said it’s important to take the virus seriously, but she acknowledged that she does want to students to learn on campus.

“Most of us are still hopeful that there is a chance we can stay on campus and learn together as a community,” Coolman said. “That said, it is not easy to adopt new protocols that feel awkward. And we have to take the virus seriously. We may have to accept that this just won’t work.”





Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan. Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.