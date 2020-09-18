Will Andrea Campbell run for mayor? She expects to make that call likely within a week

“If, you know, I decide to do this, it would be because I feel this moment demands a different type of leadership to finally eradicate systemic racism and the inequities we see across the city of Boston and to have a clear focus on solving generational inequity in the city of Boston,” she said.

Speaking on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” on Friday, Campbell, whose council district is largely comprised of Dorchester and Mattapan, said, “I’m seriously considering it.”

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell expects to make a decision about a 2021 mayoral run likely within the next week, she said on Friday.

Advertisement

She added that she is continuing to have conversations with family and constituents about a potential mayoral run and that she is praying about the decision. If she does jump into the mayoral contest, it would be because she feels “called to do it,” she said.

Campbell said it was important that leadership reflect the city’s demographics. Boston has never had a mayor who is not a white man. Campbell was first elected to the council in 2015. At the start of her second term, she became the first Black woman to serve as city council president.

“I have a lot to think about,” she said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Councilor Michelle Wu announced her mayoral run. The incumbent, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, has yet to publicly say whether he will seek a third term. Campbell has long been rumored to be considering a run for mayor.

This story will be updated.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.