Winthrop man fined $300 for allegedly violating COVID-19 health rules

A Winthop man has been fined $300 for allegedly hosting a party that violated state COVID-19 rules on the size of parties, masking, and social distancing, police said.

The name of the 51-year-old man was not released. Officers went to a Bellevue Street residence last Saturdayafter getting reports of a loud party, police said in a statement.

Police said they found about 30 people at the house, which violated rules that cap at 25 the number of people who can gather in an indoor space. Those attending also were not wearing face coverings or social distancing as required in rules imposed by Governor Charlie Baker in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, police said.