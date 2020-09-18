Woman arrested, two kittens rescued, from burning car on Mass. pike

She refused to stop and pulled into the Natick service plaza before driving away again as troopers approached.

The 26-year-old woman from Westford, whose name was not released, was driving a gray 2004 Nissan Maxim in the eastbound lane when troopers attempted to pull her over at 4:07 p.m. for driving with a suspended license and without an inspection sticker, State Police said.

A woman was arrested and two kittens were rescued from her burning car following a brief pursuit on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham Friday afternoon, State Police said.

A short time later, she pulled into the breakdown lane in Wayland and the car began smoking from the undercarriage and then caught on fire, the release said.

As troopers removed her from the burning car, she flailed and kicked. Once subdued, she told troopers her kittens were still inside the car, State Police said.





Troopers were unable to open the doors due to the flames, so they smashed the car’s rear window. They removed the kittens, which were inside a transport carrier. The kittens were not injured, according to the release.

The woman was put into the back of a cruiser, but kicked the windows and complained of pain, the release said. She was taken by ambulance to Framingham Union Hospital for evaluation. The car fire was knocked down by Wayland fire, State Police said.

The woman was in the hospital Friday evening, but is expected to face charges including license and inspection sticker violations, failure to stop for police, and assault and battery on a police officer, the release said.

The kittens were taken to an animal shelter in Natick, where arrangements were made for a member of the woman’s family to pick them up, State Police said.

