Mass. reports 431 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 8 new deaths

State officials also reported that 22,217 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to almost 2.05 million. The number of administered tests climbed to nearly 3.3 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 317 people, bringing that total to 117,770.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by eight to 9,059, the state Department of Public Health reported Friday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 431, bringing the total to 124,570.

The seven-day rate of positive tests remained steady at 0.8 percent, which is the lowest observed figure for that metric.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew from 346 to 356 in Friday’s daily report. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity jumped from two to five, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases increased slightly from 11 to 12; the lowest that number has been is nine.

