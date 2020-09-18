Mitch McConnell says he’ll hold vote on Supreme Court vacancy after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement on the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday evening, praising the late justice but pledging to hold a Senate vote on a new justice.

McConnell confirmed that he would hold a vote on a new justice after refusing to do so in 2016 following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

“Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year,” he said in the statement. “By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise. President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”