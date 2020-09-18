Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, liberal icon of the Supreme Court

Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, liberal icon of the Supreme CourtUpdated September 18, 2020, 1 hour agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke during a "fireside chat" at Roger Williams University Law School in 2018.Pat GreenhouseGinsburg photographed in 1972, the year she became the first woman to be made a tenured professor at Columbia Law School.LIBRADO ROMERO/NYTBill Clinton posed with Ginsburg during a news conference announcing her nomination to the US Supreme Court in June, 1993.Doug Mills/Associated PressGinsburg spoke during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings in Washington on July 21, 1993. STEPHEN CROWLEY/NYTThen-Senator Joseph Biden of Delaware, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke with Ginsburg prior to the start of her confirmation hearing before the committee on Capitol Hill.John Duricka/Associated PressFormer secretary of state Madeleine Albright, left, shook Ruth Bader Ginsburg's hand at a fundraising dinner as Ginsburg's husband, Martin, follows her in the reception line. Martin and Ruth married in 1954 and have two children. Susan Biddle/The Washington PostGinsburg stood in her chambers at the Supreme Court in Washington, in 2013.Todd Heisler/NYTGinsburg arrives for Barack Obama's address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington in 2009.Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Photographer: Pablo Martinez MonGinsburg spoke a the New England School of Law on March 13, 2009.Kreiter, Suzanne Globe staff/The Boston GlobeGinsburg posed with Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York and Biden in 1993 after her nomination to the Supreme Court.Marcy Nighswander/Associated PressWhile standing to receive an honorary degree from Harvard in 2011, Ginsburg was surprised with a serenade from Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo.Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffGinsburg officiated the wedding of David Hagedorn, left, and Michael Widomski in Washington on Sept. 22, 2013, months after the Defense of Marriage Act was overturned.MATT ROTH/NYTGinsburg smiled during a visit to the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard in 2015, when she was awarded the Radcliffe Medal.Joanne Rathe/Globe StaffGinsburg departed the stage after speaking at Georgetown Law School in 2019.Andrew Harnik/Associated PressBarack Obama and Ginsberg hugged at his State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington in January 2015.STEPHEN CROWLEY/NYTGinsburg gathered with the other justices of the Supreme Court in 2018. Front, left to right: Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. Back row, left to right: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated PressGinsburg, left, alongside Sotomayor, held up her hands while speaking during a panel celebrating Sandra Day O'Connor at the Library of Congress in Washington in 2019. Jacquelyn Martin/Associated PressGinsburg spoke during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington in February.Patrick Semansky/Associated PressTwo people embraced in front of the Supreme Court after the announcement of Ginsburg's death Friday.ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images