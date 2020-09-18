fb-pixel

Photos: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, liberal icon of the Supreme Court

Updated September 18, 2020, 1 hour ago
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke during a "fireside chat" at Roger Williams University Law School in 2018.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke during a "fireside chat" at Roger Williams University Law School in 2018.Pat Greenhouse
Ginsburg photographed in 1972, the year she became the first woman to be made a tenured professor at Columbia Law School.
Ginsburg photographed in 1972, the year she became the first woman to be made a tenured professor at Columbia Law School.LIBRADO ROMERO/NYT


Bill Clinton posed with Ginsburg during a news conference announcing her nomination to the US Supreme Court in June, 1993.
Bill Clinton posed with Ginsburg during a news conference announcing her nomination to the US Supreme Court in June, 1993.Doug Mills/Associated Press


Ginsburg spoke during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings in Washington on July 21, 1993.
Ginsburg spoke during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings in Washington on July 21, 1993. STEPHEN CROWLEY/NYT


Then-Senator Joseph Biden of Delaware, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke with Ginsburg prior to the start of her confirmation hearing before the committee on Capitol Hill.
Then-Senator Joseph Biden of Delaware, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke with Ginsburg prior to the start of her confirmation hearing before the committee on Capitol Hill.John Duricka/Associated Press


Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, left, shook Ruth Bader Ginsburg's hand at a fundraising dinner as Ginsburg's husband, Martin, follows her in the reception line. Martin and Ruth married in 1954 and have two children.
Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, left, shook Ruth Bader Ginsburg's hand at a fundraising dinner as Ginsburg's husband, Martin, follows her in the reception line. Martin and Ruth married in 1954 and have two children. Susan Biddle/The Washington Post


Ginsburg stood in her chambers at the Supreme Court in Washington, in 2013.
Ginsburg stood in her chambers at the Supreme Court in Washington, in 2013.Todd Heisler/NYT


Ginsburg arrives for Barack Obama's address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington in 2009.
Ginsburg arrives for Barack Obama's address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington in 2009.Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Photographer: Pablo Martinez Mon


Ginsburg spoke a the New England School of Law on March 13, 2009.
Ginsburg spoke a the New England School of Law on March 13, 2009.Kreiter, Suzanne Globe staff/The Boston Globe


Ginsburg posed with Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York and Biden in 1993 after her nomination to the Supreme Court.
Ginsburg posed with Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York and Biden in 1993 after her nomination to the Supreme Court.Marcy Nighswander/Associated Press


While standing to receive an honorary degree from Harvard in 2011, Ginsburg was surprised with a serenade from Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo.
While standing to receive an honorary degree from Harvard in 2011, Ginsburg was surprised with a serenade from Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff


Ginsburg officiated the wedding of David Hagedorn, left, and Michael Widomski in Washington on Sept. 22, 2013, months after the Defense of Marriage Act was overturned.
Ginsburg officiated the wedding of David Hagedorn, left, and Michael Widomski in Washington on Sept. 22, 2013, months after the Defense of Marriage Act was overturned.MATT ROTH/NYT


Ginsburg smiled during a visit to the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard in 2015, when she was awarded the Radcliffe Medal.
Ginsburg smiled during a visit to the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard in 2015, when she was awarded the Radcliffe Medal.Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff


Ginsburg departed the stage after speaking at Georgetown Law School in 2019.
Ginsburg departed the stage after speaking at Georgetown Law School in 2019.Andrew Harnik/Associated Press


Barack Obama and Ginsberg hugged at his State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington in January 2015.
Barack Obama and Ginsberg hugged at his State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington in January 2015.STEPHEN CROWLEY/NYT


Ginsburg gathered with the other justices of the Supreme Court in 2018. Front, left to right: Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. Back row, left to right: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Ginsburg gathered with the other justices of the Supreme Court in 2018. Front, left to right: Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. Back row, left to right: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press


Ginsburg, left, alongside Sotomayor, held up her hands while speaking during a panel celebrating Sandra Day O'Connor at the Library of Congress in Washington in 2019.
Ginsburg, left, alongside Sotomayor, held up her hands while speaking during a panel celebrating Sandra Day O'Connor at the Library of Congress in Washington in 2019. Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press


Ginsburg spoke during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington in February.
Ginsburg spoke during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington in February.Patrick Semansky/Associated Press


Two people embraced in front of the Supreme Court after the announcement of Ginsburg's death Friday.
Two people embraced in front of the Supreme Court after the announcement of Ginsburg's death Friday.ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images