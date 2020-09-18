These Mass. colleges were ranked among the best in the US by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education

2020 has been the year of a once-in-a-century global pandemic and Tom Brady taking the field wearing something other than a New England Patriots jersey. But despite all the changes this year brought, Massachusetts universities are still topping nationwide rankings.

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have landed the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, on the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education’s list of best overall colleges in the nation.

2020 marks the fourth straight year Harvard has taken the top spot on the WSJ/THE annual list.