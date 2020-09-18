These Mass. colleges were ranked among the best in the US by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education

2020 has been the year of a once-in-a-century global pandemic and Tom Brady taking the field wearing something other than a New England Patriots jersey. But despite all the changes this year brought, Massachusetts universities are still topping nationwide rankings.
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have landed the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, on the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education’s list of best overall colleges in the nation.
2020 marks the fourth straight year Harvard has taken the top spot on the WSJ/THE annual list.
Here are the other universities that made the cut:
1. Harvard University
2. MIT
3. Yale University
4. Stanford University
5. Brown University and Duke University (tied)
7. California Institute of Technology and Princeton University (tied)
9. Cornell University
10. Northwestern University
Harvard and MIT also made it on the WSJ/THE list of top 10 schools for student outcomes, which ranks the schools measuring graduation rate, teaching reputation, graduate salaries, and student debt.
Here are the 10 best schools for student outcomes, according to the WSJ/THE:
1. Princeton University
2. Duke University, Harvard University, and Stanford University (tied)
5. MIT and Yale University (tied)
7. Cornell University
8. California Institute of Technology
9. Dartmouth College
10. University of Chicago
