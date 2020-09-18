‘Ruthie blazed the trail’: Tributes to Ginsburg pour in after her death

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Twitter Friday.

Many remembered her as a trailblazer who cleared a path for women in law and politics.

Sorrowful tributes to the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poured in on Twitter and elsewhere Friday night, shortly after the death of the second woman ever to serve on the nation’s highest court.

“As a young mom heading off to Rutgers law school, I saw so few examples of female lawyers or law professors. But Ruthie blazed the trail. I’m forever grateful for her example — to me, and to millions of young women who saw her as a role model,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Twitter.

Warren added that no replacement to the Supreme Court should be named until after the election, reiterating a call that Ginsburg herself reportedly made before her death.

“With voting already underway for the 2020 elections, Ruthie’s ‘most fervent wish’ was for her replacement not to be named ‘until a new president is installed.’ We must honor her wish,” Warren wrote.

President Trump took the stage for a campaign event in Minnesota shortly before the news of Ginsburg’s death broke on Friday, and reacted to the news when he heard about it from reporters after finishing.

“She just died? I didn’t know that,” he said, according to a pool report. “She led an amazing life, what else can you say? Whether you agree or not…she led an amazing life.”

Former vice president Joe Biden remembered Ginsburg as “a giant in the legal profession” and “a beloved figure.”

“My heart goes out to all those who cared for her and care about her,” he said in brief remarks to reporters late Friday. “She practiced the highest American ideals as a justice: equality of justice under the law.”

Biden added that no new justice should be considered until after the November election.

Senator Ed Markey went further on Friday, arguing that if McConnell moves to vote on a replacement, Democrats should push to add more justices to the Supreme Court bench should they regain power in November.

“Mitch McConnell set the precedent. No Supreme Court vacancies filled in an election year. If he violates it, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court,” Markey wrote on Twitter.

But even as debate raged over when her replacement should be considered, politicians from both sides of the aisle praised Ginsburg on Friday night.

“Throughout her life, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, families, and our most vulnerable communities. While she was 5′1” in stature, she stood as a giant for justice and equality," Representative Ayanna Pressley said in a statement Friday.

Senator Mitt Romney paid tribute to Ginsburg’s “deep reverence for the law and our constitution" in a statement.

“Her fight for women’s equality inspired all women to pursue their dreams without limits, and her grit, character and sharp wit mad her an iconic and inspirational jurist beloved by people young and old," he said.

“Profoundly grateful for the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A hero for women and a hero for justice. Rest in Power, #RBG,” Representative Katherine Clark wrote.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence. She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors. Prayers to her loved ones. May She Rest In Peace,” White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Twitter.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.