Trump recently offered up a list of possible Supreme Court nominees. Here’s who was on it

In early September, President Trump released an updated list of possible nominees for the Supreme Court. The move was a repeat of a strategy he employed during the 2016 campaign, but with the news Friday night of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, the list takes on new urgency as Trump may soon be in a position to fill her vacancy on the court.
Below is the full list Trump announced, which is an update to the one he released four years ago.
- Bridget Bade, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
- Daniel Cameron, 51st attorney general of the Commonwealth of Kentucky
- Tom Cotton, US senator from Arkansas
- Paul Clement, partner with Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Ted Cruz, US senator from Texas
- Stuart Kyle Duncan, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
- Steven Engel, assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel of the US Department of Justice
- Noel Francisco, former solicitor general of the United States
- Josh Hawley, US senator from Missouri (Hawley has said he’s not interested)
- James Ho, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
- Gregory Katsas, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
- Barbara Lagoa, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
- Christopher Landau, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the United Mexican States
- Carlos Muñiz, justice on the Supreme Court of Florida
- Martha Pacold, judge on the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois
- Peter Phipps, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit
- Sarah Pitlyk, judge on the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri
- Allison Jones Rushing, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit
- Kate Todd, deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel to the president
- Lawrence VanDyke, judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit