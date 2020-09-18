Speaking of ‘Rage,’ rage, and the president on the page

I suspect most of us knew that when Trump called the coronavirus “a hoax,” a Democratic plot, “under control,” and not serious, he was lying. It was already a worldwide phenomenon. Only his followers didn’t know (or didn’t care) that he was lying. And they wouldn’t have believed Woodward anyway (yes, even with Trump admitting on tape that he lied).

Criticism leveled at Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward that he should have revealed in February that President Trump was lying about the seriousness of the coronavirus is ridiculous ( “With Trump, Woodward, and COVID-19, follow the money,” Opinion, Sept. 15). Had Woodward done so, it would not have saved a single life. On the other hand, had Trump not lied but rather taken appropriate action, it could have saved thousands of Americans and vastly helped the economy.

These are the same people who, when presented with the fact that all 17 US intelligence agencies agreed that Russia hacked the 2016 presidential election to promote Trump’s candidacy, chose to believe Trump when he lied that the Russians didn’t interfere. They were not about to believe the truth of the coronavirus when it contradicted their leader.

Michael Frandzel

Portsmouth, N.H.





What about the president’s advisers?

It’s absurd to suggest that is was up to Bob Woodward to warn the nation about the severity of COVID-19. The president’s advisers who alerted Donald Trump in the first place had a higher duty to tell the nation when they clearly heard and saw Trump downplaying the risks. The resulting wreckage is on their heads as well as on Trump’s.

Nancy Sooper

Hudson





Worse than incompetence, this is grounds for removal from office

Bob Woodward’s tapes revealing the president’s willful lying to the American people surpass the outrage du jour we have come to expect from the White House (“An incompetent in the White House,” Editorial, Sept. 10). Lying about the severity of the coronavirus was not only incompetence; it was deliberate suppression of life-and-death facts. Democrats and Republicans together must take immediate action to hold accountable the president and all his enablers who colluded in the betrayal of the American people.

Withholding information, supplies, and directives that could have saved countless lives is a crime against humanity that cannot go unpunished. The House, the Senate, and American citizens must unite to express intolerance for this criminal negligence. The president must resign, or the 25th Amendment must be invoked.

Frances Aschheim

Lincoln





Direct rage at the Trump supporter

I have not read Bob Woodward’s recently released book “Rage.” But of everything I’ve seen reported about its contents, the most profound revelation is what it says about the hard-core Trump supporter.

It confounds logic that his base continues to support Donald Trump no matter how outrageous his lies, how insulting he is to patriotic public servants, how dismissive he is of scientific analysis, how deferential to and envious of autocrats he is, and how little he values our traditional allies.

Many argue that Trump is the proxy for a group of people who feel ignored by Washington politicians, Democrat and Republican alike, and looked down upon by the liberal elite. The irony is that Trump himself is playing these people for his own benefit and the benefit of the wealthy 1 percent.

Don Boyce

Harvard