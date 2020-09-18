Albert Pujols passes Willie Mays for 5th place in career home runs

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols passed Willie Mays for fifth place on the career home run list, hitting No. 661 on Friday night in a 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

Pujols connected for a solo homer with two outs in the fifth inning. He sent Wes Benjamin’s fastball on a 1-2 count over the wall in left field.

Pujols didn’t wait long to get No. 662, taking Demarcus Evans deep to left in his next at-bat. He led off the seventh to extend Los Angeles' lead to 4-2.