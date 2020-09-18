Baylor, FAU season openers postponed

Baylor’s football season opener against Houston, scheduled only a week ago after the former Southwest Conference rivals both had their original openers put off because of the virus, was one of two Bowl Subdivision games postponed Friday — the day before before they were supposed to play. Florida Atlantic’s opener against Georgia Southern was also postponed following the results of FAU’s COVID-19 testing Thursday. In both cases, the schools involved said they would try to find make-up dates. The number of FBS games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues since Aug. 26 now stands at 16. Baylor said it was unable to meet COVID-19 roster thresholds set by the Big 12. The school did not provide specifics on the players or positions affected by the coronavirus or the number of players who were quarantined due to contact tracing; on Monday, it said it had six active cases across its athletic programs and that 23 total cases were being monitored. Baylor is scheduled to open its Big 12 season next week against Kansas State. The Big 12 said that game is still on for now. Houston is scheduled to play North Texas next week.
N.C. State to have limited fans in stands
North Carolina State received permission from the state to allow up to 350 fans to attend Saturday’s home football game against Wake Forest. A spokesman for N.C. State’s athletics department said the school will give 250 spots to parents of it’s players and 100 to parents of Wake Forest players. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will allow two family members per player to attend live football games up to 350 people as long as the college follows certain health protocols. Duke, however, won’t allow parents to attend Saturday’s home game in Durham, N.C., against Boston College … Ronnie Hogue, the first Black scholarship athlete on Georgia’s men’s basketball team, died Friday, the school announced. He was 69. No cause of death was given. Hogue averaged 20.5 points per game as a junior and scored a career-high 46 points against LSU on Dec. 20, 1971 — the second-highest total in school history. As a senior, Hogue averaged 16.5 points a game. He was a seventh-round pick of the Washington Bullets in the 1973 NBA draft … The Maui Invitational, one of the premier preseason tournaments on the men’s college basketball schedule, will be played in Asheville, N.C., this season. Dates have yet to be finalized. This year’s field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas, and UNLV.
NHL
Koivu’s Wild ride in Minnesota at an end
Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin said the team will not resign forward Mikko Koivu, whose contract is expiring. Koivu, 37, is the only full-time captain the club has had — appointed in 2009 after the role was rotated monthly over the franchise’s first nine years. Drafted sixth overall in 2001, he is the all-time Wild leader in games (1,028), assists (504), points (709), and several other categories, Koivu returned from reconstructive right knee surgery for a 15th season and had four goals and 17 assists in 55 games.
TOUR DE FRANCE
Andersen breaks away for Stage 19 victory
Danish cyclist Soren Kragh Andersen, who won Stage 14, tasted victory again in Stage 19 with another cunningly timed attack. He left 11 other riders he’d been with in a breakaway for dead with an acceleration 10 miles from the finish of the 103-mile ride from Bourg-en-Breese to Champagnole. Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for Saturday’s time trial that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals coasted to the finish. Roglic will be aiming to secure the first Tour title for a Slovenian at the 117-year-old race. Fellow countryman Tadej Pogacar is second overall, 57 seconds back. Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez is third, 1 minute, 27 seconds off the lead.
MISCELLANY
Djokovic survives, Nadal cruises in Rome
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was pushed to the limit by Filip Krajinovic, winning the first set in 1 hour, 28 minutes before finishing a 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 victory for a spot in the Italian Open quarterfinals in Rome for the 14th straight year. Djokovic will next play Dominik Koepfer, who beat 18-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti, 6-4, 6-0. No, 2-ranked Rafael Nadal, in his first tournament in seven months, handled Dusan Lajovic, 6-1, 6-3. He will play eighth seed Diego Schwartzman, who got past Hubert Hurkacz, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. In the women’s draw, top seed Simona Halep is on an 11-0 run after defeating Dayana Yastremska, 7-5, 6-4. Halep will next face 10th-seeded Elena Rybakina, who overcame Yulia Putintseva, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2. US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka advanced when Daria Kasatkina retired injured at 6-6 in the first set after she got her right foot caught on a line and fell. Azarenka next plays Garbine Muguruza, who beat last year’s finalist, Johanna Konta, 6-4, 6-1. Defending champion Karolina Pliskova defeated Anna Blinkova, 6-4, 6-3, and will face Elise Mertens, who eliminated Danka Kovinic, 6-4, 6-4 … Soccer’s Club World Cup is unlikely to take place in December as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. The seven-club competition was due to be staged for a second consecutive year by Qatar as part of preparations for the Gulf nation hosting the World Cup in 2022 … Spectators will attend a European Tour event for the first time since the resumption of golf after the coronavirus outbreak when the Scottish Open is staged Oct. 1-4 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. A total of 650 spectators each day on Saturday and Sunday will be allowed, the Tour said.
