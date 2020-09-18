Baylor, FAU season openers postponed

Baylor’s football season opener against Houston, scheduled only a week ago after the former Southwest Conference rivals both had their original openers put off because of the virus, was one of two Bowl Subdivision games postponed Friday — the day before before they were supposed to play. Florida Atlantic’s opener against Georgia Southern was also postponed following the results of FAU’s COVID-19 testing Thursday. In both cases, the schools involved said they would try to find make-up dates. The number of FBS games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues since Aug. 26 now stands at 16. Baylor said it was unable to meet COVID-19 roster thresholds set by the Big 12. The school did not provide specifics on the players or positions affected by the coronavirus or the number of players who were quarantined due to contact tracing; on Monday, it said it had six active cases across its athletic programs and that 23 total cases were being monitored. Baylor is scheduled to open its Big 12 season next week against Kansas State. The Big 12 said that game is still on for now. Houston is scheduled to play North Texas next week.

N.C. State to have limited fans in stands

North Carolina State received permission from the state to allow up to 350 fans to attend Saturday’s home football game against Wake Forest. A spokesman for N.C. State’s athletics department said the school will give 250 spots to parents of it’s players and 100 to parents of Wake Forest players. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will allow two family members per player to attend live football games up to 350 people as long as the college follows certain health protocols. Duke, however, won’t allow parents to attend Saturday’s home game in Durham, N.C., against Boston College … Ronnie Hogue, the first Black scholarship athlete on Georgia’s men’s basketball team, died Friday, the school announced. He was 69. No cause of death was given. Hogue averaged 20.5 points per game as a junior and scored a career-high 46 points against LSU on Dec. 20, 1971 — the second-highest total in school history. As a senior, Hogue averaged 16.5 points a game. He was a seventh-round pick of the Washington Bullets in the 1973 NBA draft … The Maui Invitational, one of the premier preseason tournaments on the men’s college basketball schedule, will be played in Asheville, N.C., this season. Dates have yet to be finalized. This year’s field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas, and UNLV.