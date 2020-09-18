Bengals rookie Joe Burrow threw 61 passes in Thursday night’s loss to Browns

Burrow was impressive again Thursday night during a 35-30 loss in Cleveland, throwing 61 times and keeping the Bengals (0-2) in the game until the end.

Joe Burrow was sacked three times and hit hard seven more times, roughed up by a defense that allowed the short completion while knocking the rookie quarterback around.

Good impressions are only that, as the Heisman Trophy winner and national champion from LSU knows so well.

“I will never adjust or accept losing,” Burrow said. “That is just something that is not in my mindset so this 0-2 start is really hurting me.”

Advertisement

The Browns (1-1) got the intrastate win by running over Cincinnati's defense and keeping Burrow in check just enough to hold the lead from the first quarter until the end. The Bengals realize they've found a franchise quarterback in Burrow, who improved significantly from a 16-13 opening loss to the Chargers.

Burrow, the only rookie quarterback starting in the NFL this season, went 37 of 61 for 316 yards with three touchdowns, no interception and one fumble. Twenty-nine of his throws came late in the fourth quarter when the Bengals trailed by two touchdowns and abandoned the run.

The Bengals ran only 24 times in all, including seven scrambles by Burrow, who was hit often when he set up in the pocket.

“We don’t want our quarterback taking shots,” coach Zac Taylor said Monday. “We don’t want to live in a drop-back world.”

Ex-Cardinal great Larry Wilson dies

Larry Wilson, a former Cardinals safety and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died. He was 82.

Wilson died Thursday evening, according to a news release from the team. Wilson spent more than 43 years in the Cardinals' organization as a player and an executive.

“For more than 40 years, Larry Wilson played a remarkable role in the history of the Cardinals and National Football League as a Hall of Fame player and team executive,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “While he will be recognized for his toughness and excellence on the field and his many contributions to the Cardinals organization, we will also remember Larry as loyal, humble and kind to everyone he met. Larry enriched the lives of many players and colleagues around the league.”

Advertisement

A seventh-round draft pick out of Utah in 1960, Wilson played 13 seasons with the Cardinals. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and was a first-team All Pro five times.

Wilson was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was on both the NFL’s 75th and 100th anniversary teams. He holds franchise records with 52 career interceptions and 800 interception return yards. His seven straight games with an interception in 1966 are second-most in NFL history.

Hurt squad

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday’s home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injured knee. Brown led all rookies with 1,051 yards receiving in 2019. He played in the Titans' win in Denver on Monday night, but he was limited in practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday. Starting cornerback Malcolm Butler is questionable with an injured quad … The Packers best defensive lineman, tackle Kenny Clark, won’t be available Sunday’s against the Lions after a groin injury knocked him out of a season-opening victory over the Vikings … The Bills will be without two of their starting linebackers,Tremaine Edmunds (right shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring), Sunday against the Dolphins … Wide receiver Jamison Crowder was ruled out for the Jets' game Sunday against the 49ers because of a hamstring injury.