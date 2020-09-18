fb-pixel

David Ortiz said he had tested positive for COVID-19

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated September 18, 2020, 30 minutes ago
David Ortiz said he got his last test yesterday and he was negative.
Retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said during Friday’s NESN broadcast of the Red Sox-Yankees game that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but he was asymptomatic and has now recovered.

“I just got my last test yesterday — thank God I tested negative,” said Ortiz. “I had [an] asymptomatic [case], so mine wasn’t that bad. But my brother had it really bad. He had to be in the hospital for, like, a week. He ended up losing about 25 pounds. Man, this is no joke.

“You don’t realize how crazy this is until it hits home. I learned so much about this COVID-19 thing while I was going through the process. It’s something — it’s an experience, to be honest with you.”

