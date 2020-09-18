David Ortiz said he had tested positive for COVID-19

Retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said during Friday’s NESN broadcast of the Red Sox-Yankees game that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but he was asymptomatic and has now recovered.

“I just got my last test yesterday — thank God I tested negative,” said Ortiz. “I had [an] asymptomatic [case], so mine wasn’t that bad. But my brother had it really bad. He had to be in the hospital for, like, a week. He ended up losing about 25 pounds. Man, this is no joke.