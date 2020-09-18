Game 52: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox return to Fenway Park for a three-game series with the Yankees after going 5-4 on a road trip at Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, and Miami. Martín Pérez will be on the mound for the Sox.

Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.76 ERA)

RED SOX (19-32): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (3-4, 4.33 ERA)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Pérez: Frazier 0-1, Gardner 2-10, Hicks 3-7, Judge 1-3, Kratz 0-1, LeMahieu 4-9, Stanton 3-5, Sánchez 2-5, Tauchman 2-2, Torres 0-6, Urshela 1-2, Voit 3-7, Wade 0-0

Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Araúz 0-1, Bogaerts 5-11, Bradley Jr. 2-8, Chavis 1-3, Devers 1-6, Martinez 1-4, Verdugo 0-3, Vázquez 4-8

Stat of the day: The Yankees have outscored opponents 71-20 and hit .312 (83-for-266) in the past eight games.

Notes: Pérez is 2-3 with a 9.85 ERA in six career starts against the Yankees. ... Rafael Devers is batting .463 (19-for-41) with five homers and 14 RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak. ... The Red Sox are 1-15 in the past 16 meetings with the Yankees and 13-15 overall since a 6-3 loss in New York on Aug. 17. ... Montgomery is 1-0 with a 3.42 ERA in five career starts against the Red Sox. In his last outing, he allowed an unearned run on three hits in 5⅔ innings during Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Orioles.

