Revolution take another shot at first Gillette win of 2020

The Revolution will shooting for their elusive first win at Gillette Stadium this season when they host red-hot New York City FC Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m.)

Spectators will not permitted at Gillette through at least the end of September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But keeper Matt Turner feels the Revs need to do a better job of protecting their home turf. The Revolution (3-3-5) are 0-1-3 in Foxborough this season and were thoroughly outplayed in their last home match, a 2-0 loss to NYCFC on Sept. 2.

“Fans or no fans, we need to do better at Gillette . . . and we need to bring that same attitude and bite that we bring on the road to our home field and defend it like it’s ours," said Turner. "There are fans watching and they want Gillette to be our fortress and we want it to be the same thing. So we’re definitely looking to get our first home win this weekend and hopefully we can role it into a little run.”