Revolution take another shot at first Gillette win of 2020

The Revolution will shooting for their elusive first win at Gillette Stadium this season when they host red-hot New York City FC Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m.)
Spectators will not permitted at Gillette through at least the end of September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But keeper Matt Turner feels the Revs need to do a better job of protecting their home turf. The Revolution (3-3-5) are 0-1-3 in Foxborough this season and were thoroughly outplayed in their last home match, a 2-0 loss to NYCFC on Sept. 2.
“Fans or no fans, we need to do better at Gillette . . . and we need to bring that same attitude and bite that we bring on the road to our home field and defend it like it’s ours," said Turner. "There are fans watching and they want Gillette to be our fortress and we want it to be the same thing. So we’re definitely looking to get our first home win this weekend and hopefully we can role it into a little run.”
Midfielder Lee Nguyen, acquired from Inter Miami last Tuesday, played 20 minutes in Sunday’s match against the Philadelphia Union and formed a solid connection with forward Gustavo Bou.
Coach Bruce Arena said he will continue to monitor Nguyen’s minutes as he becomes acclimated with the system.
While Nguyen’s play off the bench sparked the offense and led to an equalizing goal in the 81st minute by Tajon Buchanan, the Revolution still surrendered a stoppage-time goal and fell, 2-1, to the Union. The goal marked the third consecutive match in which the Revolution allowed a goal off a corner kick. Arena said those mistakes need to be taken care.
“We’re obviously aware of the mistakes we made in that game and we understand what New York City brings to the game and hopefully we’re better prepared this time around,” said Arena. “I think in the Philadelphia game we were well prepared and played a heck of a game and it was unfortunate we made a couple errors and cost us a point. This week has been another good week and we’ll be prepared for Saturday.”
The Revolution enter Saturday’s match in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 14 points. Meanwhile, NYCFC is 4-1-1 since the MLS restart began on Aug. 20 and currently reside in sixth place with 16 points. The match marks the first game of the second phase of the MLS revised schedule. The Revolution will host the Montreal Impact on Wednesday before playing at DC United next Sunday.