3-alarm blaze injures four, damages eight structures in Springfield

A 3-alarm fire damaged eight structures and sent four people to the hospital in Springfield Saturday, officials said.
One dog died in the fire at 30 Mansfield St., Springfield firefighters wrote on the department’s official Twitter account.
An image of the scene shared by firefighters on Twitter showed a home completely engulfed in flames. Officials said the fire damaged seven other structures and destroyed four vehicles.
Four residents were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, firefighters said. Three families are being assisted by the Red Cross.
No further information was immediately available.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.
Advertisement