Boston firefighters battle a ‘mountain of mulch’

The fire broke out at a landscaping company located at 415 American Legion Highway, Boston fire said on Twitter. The fire is in multiple locations and a lack of hydrants in the area is making the fire especially difficult to fight, they said.

Firefighters battled a large fire at a 30-foot tall mound of mulch at landscaping company on the American Legion Highway for several hours Saturday night, the Boston fire department said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 5:30 p.m., Alkins said. They’re expected to be there for another couple of hours, Alkins said at about 9:30 p.m.

“This will be a long night,” Boston fire said on Twitter.

Fire companies are going to be rotating every hour, Alkins said. The landscaping company is using excavators to breakdown the mulch mound.

Firefighters can’t go onto the mulch because there’s a danger the mound could collapse on them, Alkins said. Small fires have also started around the mound

No injuries have been reported, Alkins said.

















