Framingham Democratic group calls for firing of officer who killed Eurie Stamps Sr.

The Framingham Democratic Committee resolution, approved by a vote of the group’s membership Sunday, is the latest push by advocates seeking justice for Stamps, 68, a Framingham resident shot by Officer Paul K. Duncan during a 2011 police raid of Stamps’s home. The measure was sent to local city leaders, state lawmakers, and law enforcement officials earlier this week.

A Framingham Democratic group is demanding the firing of the police officer who shot and killed Eurie Stamps Sr. nearly a decade ago, and asking for reforms, including a board to review the conduct of the police department.

The killing of Stamps is an “example of unacceptable police violence that remains without consequences to the officer who shot him,” according to the resolution.

The resolution also called on the city to “acknowledge that the tragic death of Eurie Stamps is indicative of bias and general lack of empathy toward Black and Brown communities [and] that excessive use of force is too often reserved for such communities and must end,” according to the document’s text.

Stamps was a grandfather to 15 children and had a great-grandchild. In his hometown of Cambridge, the retired MBTA worker was well known and active with local athletics.

Framingham police raided Stamps’s home after a report that his stepson and others were selling crack cocaine. Stamps was not suspected of any crime.

Duncan, who pointed his rifle at Stamps with his finger on the trigger, moved to handcuff Stamps. Duncan lost his balance, fell, and fired the weapon accidentally, shooting Stamps in the face, officials said at the time.

No charges were filed against Duncan, who remains a Framingham police officer. In 2016, Framingham officials apologized for the shooting and agreed to a $3.75 million settlement with Stamps’s family and estate, following a lawsuit in federal court.

In August, demonstrators marched through Cambridge demanding a new investigation, alleging a cover-up, and repeated those calls at a protest outside the State House earlier this month.

Marian T. Ryan, who became the Middlesex district attorney in 2013, has begun releasing records from the case. Ryan has said she would be looking at the case material as well.

Along with the dismissal of Duncan, the city should establish a local independent board to review complaints and evidence emanating from the “actions and procedures” of Framingham police officers. The department should also formalize its commitments to diversity and inclusion, as well as its policy on the use of body cameras, the resolution said.

The resolution also called on the Legislature to establish a statewide board to review police conduct.

The Framingham committee also is calling for the removal of police resource officers from school buildings, and to replace them with qualified community and psychological health workers.

In the resolution, the Democratic group cited the Framingham High School Black Student Union, which “indicated that the presence of School Resource [Police] Officers in our public schools is intimidating to the students.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.