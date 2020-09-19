Lynn man identified as victim in fatal Charlestown shooting

“On arrival, they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds,” Commissioner William G. Gross said at the scene.

On Thursday night, officers responded to a radio call at 74 Decatur St. for a car crash as well as shots fired at 7:29 p.m.

The victim of a fatal Charlestown shooting was identified Saturday as 24-year-old Wildeny Tejeda-Mejia of Lynn, according to Boston police.

Tejeda-Mejia succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Gross said the violence does not appear to be random, and that the sequence of events leading to the shooting remains under investigation.

Advertisement





Gross asked anyone with information about the shootings to call 1-800-494-TIPS.

Residents in need of emotional support can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125.

This was the first homicide this year in Charlestown.





Stefania Lugli can be reached at stefania.lugli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @steflugli.



