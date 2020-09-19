Man dies of heart attack after 3-alarm fire in Chelsea

A 74-year-old man died after he went into cardiac arrest as a three alarm fire tore through a home in Chelsea, police confirmed Saturday.
The fire broke out at 21 High St. Friday evening, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said in an e-mail.
The man was taken to CHA Everett Hospital, where he suffered a heart attack, Kyes said.
The man was transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston where he died, Kyes said.
His name is not being released until next of kin have been notified.
No further information was available Saturday, a fire department dispatcher said.
