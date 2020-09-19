Melrose woman killed in crash on I-95 in Boxford

A 26-year-old Melrose woman died, and two other people were injured, in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Boxford early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.
Shana Fusco-Russell was pronounced dead at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, where she was flown by medical helicopter from Beverly Hospital, State Police said in a statement.
She was a passenger in a 2009 Toyota Avalon that was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed over all lanes on the northbound side of the highway at about 12:50 a.m. near exit 53A, State Police said in a statement.
The vehicle then struck a guardrail and trees before catching on fire. Fusco-Russell and the driver, a 25-year-old woman from Derry, N.H. were both ejected from the vehicle, the statement said.
The driver was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A second passenger, a 27-year-old man from Winthrop, suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Beverly Hospital, according to State Police.
Their conditions were not known Saturday afternoon.
State troopers arrived at the crash scene to find the car empty and engulfed in flames. Boxford police and fire also responded to the scene, along with police from neighboring Georgetown and Topsfield, the release said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.