Melrose woman killed in crash on I-95 in Boxford

A 26-year-old Melrose woman died, and two other people were injured, in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Boxford early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.

Shana Fusco-Russell was pronounced dead at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, where she was flown by medical helicopter from Beverly Hospital, State Police said in a statement.

She was a passenger in a 2009 Toyota Avalon that was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed over all lanes on the northbound side of the highway at about 12:50 a.m. near exit 53A, State Police said in a statement.