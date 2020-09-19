Susan Collins says the president ‘elected on Nov. 3’ should nominate next Supreme Court justice

Republican Senator Susan Collins, who is facing a tough reelection fight in Maine this fall, said Saturday that she does not believe the Senate should vote to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the November election.

But, she said that the Senate could begin the process of considering a nominee from President Trump, and she did not unequivocally rule out voting for that nominee.

“President Trump has the constitutional authority to make a nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, and I would have no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s beginning the process of reviewing his nominee’s credentials,” Collins said in the statement released on Saturday. “Given the proximity of the presidential election, however, I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election. In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd.”