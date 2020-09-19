Ordinary people of all ages — especially women — understand what Ginsburg meant to their lives

That text from my daughter drove me to Twitter, which I had been avoiding, in an effort to honor Friday night. Sad news confirmed , as another text came in: “This is not good, is it?” No, not good for anyone who cares about civil rights, women’s rights, and social justice, not to mention intellect and courage. And the measure of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy is that you don’t have to be a legal scholar to know it. Ordinary people of all ages — and especially women — understand what she meant to their lives.

Advertisement

The word iconic is used to describe her, as a jurist and feminist. She earned that description through the causes she stood for, such as women’s reproductive rights, and the wrongs she fought against, such as workplace discrimination. But her life story also set her apart. She went to Harvard Law School when the handful of female students enrolled at the time were scolded for taking a man’s place. As a law student, she was also a new mother, juggling child care with case studies.

After finishing her legal education at Columbia University — graduating at the top of her class — she had trouble getting hired at any of the law firms because of her gender, so she went to teach at Rutgers Law School. Then at age 60 — when women are often written off as professionally dead — she became the second woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court. It was there that this tiny woman — about five feet tall and 100 pounds — began writing the next chapter of her life. It was huge; indeed, it was “iconic.”

For a variety of reasons, including tradition, most Supreme Court justices seem to keep their humanity under wraps. But what made Ginsburg so special was her ability to connect as so much more than a black-robed justice. Of course she wrote important opinions involving progressive causes, most memorably in dissent, as the court tilted right. But the world also knew she had a family, including a devoted husband who did all the cooking, as she explained, because he soon figured out she wasn’t good at it. (He died in 2010.) She worked out with a trainer, doing planks into her eighties. She had a collection of fancy collars. She loved opera, and hung out with Justice Antonin Scalia, whose conservative ideology ran directly counter to her own.

Advertisement

She was a real person, accessible to the masses and to millennials like my daughter as the “Notorious RBG,” a name given to her by a law student. A 2018 documentary about her made an unexpected splash, and she was said to revel in her celebrity and stature as a role model for feminists of all ages. That’s all very human.

So was her resistance to suggestions that she retire at age 80, after several bouts with cancer, while Barack Obama was still president. Now, her decision to hang on “as long as I can do the job full steam” has huge consequences for the court and the country. According to NPR, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter, before her death from pancreatic cancer at age 87: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Advertisement

That wish is unlikely to be granted. An hour after her death, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement saying President Trump’s nominee would receive a Senate vote. It matters not at all to McConnell that in 2016, after Scalia’s death, he blocked Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, saying the people had the right to, first, choose the next president.

Ginsburg was also very human in revealing her thoughts about Trump. Asked about the possibility of a Trump presidency in July 2016, she told the New York Times, “I can’t imagine what this place would be — I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president. For the country, it could be four years. For the court, it could be — I don’t even want to contemplate that.” After Trump called out those comments as inappropriate, she apologized, and pledged to be “more circumspect.”

Now, her replacement is something we all must contemplate. For many, that prospect, to put it mildly, is not good. In fact, it’s terrifying.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.