Sights are set on voting sites

Since COVID-19 is particularly risky for older people, and senior citizens are typically overrepresented as poll workers, there is a danger of not having enough election workers. This has already been seen in many primaries around the nation where election sites were closed or consolidated.

Despite the increased popularity of mail-in voting, there remains a great need to provide safe and plentiful options to vote in person ( “Ask what you can do for the 2020 elections,” Editorial, Sept. 15). This is true in every city and town in the Commonwealth and throughout the nation.

The best solution is to recruit as many young people as possible to stock the election worker rolls. This could easily be accommodated by engaging high school students in every municipality to serve as poll workers. It would be best to encourage volunteerism by offering the students a carrot instead of a stick — say, two days off from school in exchange for one day of training and four hours working at the polls. Also, they could be provided with a certificate of thanks or some other reward for contributing to democracy.

This should not be a partisan issue, and it should be embraced by all communities.

Scott Fine

Framingham





When a write-in is wrong

I have a bit of advice to help the polls run more smoothly.

A certain number of people like to make a statement by writing in a name. Writing in Minnie Mouse for senator just makes extra work at the polls. It’s already a 15-hour day. Save your sarcasm for a more receptive audience.

Melanie Magee

Shrewsbury