What’s Mayor Walsh actually going to do to reform the Boston police?

The 17-page draft report issued earlier this month, calls for the creation of an independent office of police accountability and transparency, with full investigatory and subpoena power; an expanded commitment to diversity and inclusion; expanded use of a body-worn camera program; enhanced use-of-force policies, so they establish clear and enforceable consequences for violations; and improved data and record-keeping to maximize accountability, transparency and public access.

What would be revolutionary is a Boston mayor ready, willing, and able to fight for these long-overdue reforms — and actually implement them.

The Boston Police Department reforms recommended by a task force appointed by Mayor Martin J. Walsh are fine, as far as they go. But they are far from revolutionary. They don’t reimagine policing. They merely repeat familiar calls for more accountability and transparency.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, called the recommendations “meaningful policy suggestions” but "just a start. It remains to be seen whether they will be adopted over likely objections from police unions and whether they will have real teeth,” she said in a statement.

The task force will deliver a final report after a public comment period and hearing slated for Sept. 22. Walsh — who has said he won’t act until that happens — commissioned the task force in June, after declaring racism a public health threat in Boston, following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

It’s going to take a lot to change rhetoric into action, even on something as basic as expanding the BPD commitment to diversity and inclusion.

As the report points out, “Currently, the BPD has no formal diversity and inclusion policy.” In 2020, that’s outrageous. The draft report also calls for making it a priority to hire local residents. Currently, military service veterans are given preference on the hiring eligibility list. So the task force recommends developing a similar preference for applicants who received a high school diploma from a Boston public school — given the stubborn resistance to changing civil service law, that’s easier said than done.

This draft report calls for making it easier to discipline officers and hold them accountable. Yet collective bargaining restrictions already make it very difficult to discipline officers. The Walsh administration is currently negotiating contracts with four unions that represent law enforcement in the city. As this editorial board has pointed out before, the single most important change is an end to the practice of allowing officers to appeal discipline to a third-party arbitrator. That system is slanted in favor of the unions, with arbitrators overturning about three-quarters of disciplinary actions brought against officers. As for the task force call for expanded body camera use, remember that it took a judge’s order to allow the city of Boston to implement a body camera pilot program that was opposed by the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

The task force also called for a new Office of Police Accountability and Transparency with full investigatory and subpoena power to replace a Civilian Ombudsman Oversight Panel that has little power to investigate misconduct cases or enforce department policies. There’s reason to be skeptical about Walsh’s commitment to that as well. In 2015, Walsh called on the civilian oversight board to consider ways to beef up its review of police misconduct and use of force, but nothing ever changed.

Meanwhile, City Councilor Andrea Campbell drafted a proposed ordinance to create an independent civilian review board. Yet, when a council committee held a hearing on that proposal, on Sept. 8, “no one from the administration showed up,” said Campbell, who is thought to be considering a run against Walsh next year. The council, she said, is pushing forward with their own ordinance because “there’s no guarantee” Walsh will do what the task force called for.

"The question is, what is this mayor actually going to implement?” asked Campbell.

It’s time for action from Walsh. Words are no longer enough.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.