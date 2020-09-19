BC football opens season with impressive road win over Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — There was no way around the oddity of it all. The sounds and scents that define a college game day were missing. There were empty parking lots where tailgates would normally be.

The seats at Wallace Wade Stadium that would normally have been filled with Duke fans were empty, too, save for cardboard cutouts in the first few rows. Even the sidelines felt sparse, with Boston College including fewer players in its traveling party and more space between them for social distancing.

This was college football in a COVID-19 world, but it was college football nonetheless.