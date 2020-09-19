BC football opens season with impressive road win over Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — There was no way around the oddity of it all. The sounds and scents that define a college game day were missing. There were empty parking lots where tailgates would normally be.
The seats at Wallace Wade Stadium that would normally have been filled with Duke fans were empty, too, save for cardboard cutouts in the first few rows. Even the sidelines felt sparse, with Boston College including fewer players in its traveling party and more space between them for social distancing.
This was college football in a COVID-19 world, but it was college football nonetheless.
Once the initial awkwardness set in, BC took its first steps into a new era with a 26-6 win over the Blue Devils in the Eagles' first game under coach Jeff Hafley.
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who waited patiently through a frustrating process to have his eligibility be approved by the NCAA, shined in his first game, completing 17 of 23 passes to seven receivers for 300 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Sophomore receiver Zay Flowers had a field day, catching five passes for 162 yards and a 61-yard touchdown. Redshirt junior tight end Hunter Long added seven catches for 93 yards and a score.
This was the latest start to a season for the Eagles since they opened the 1981 campaign on Sept. 19 against Texas A&M. They’ve won seven of their last eight openers and six straight openers in true road games.
