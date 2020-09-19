Big Ten releases schedule for abbreviated season

First-year Florida State coach Mike Norvell tested positive for COVID-19 Friday and will not coach the Seminoles in person this week as they prepare for Miami. Norvell released a statement he is feeling fine and that his wife and daughter tested negative Saturday. Florida State athletic director David Coburn said Norvell is isolating, which lasts a minimum of 10 days, which includes Florida State’s next game, Sept. 26 at Miami. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen is taking over Norvell’s duties. Norvell will be the first head coach in major college football to miss a game due to a reported positive test … Ian Book had three first-half touchdown runs, the first quarterback in Notre Dame’s modern era to run for three touchdowns in one half, and the No. 7 Fighting Irish (2-0) won their 20th straight home game, 52-0, over South Florida (1-1).

The Big Ten is ready to play some football, releasing an eight-games-in-eight-weeks schedule on Saturday, beginning the weekend of Oct. 24. On Wednesday, the conference opted to play a fall season after postponing on Aug. 11 because of concerns about COVID-19. Week 1 features Nebraska at Ohio State, two teams leading the push to play this fall. Michigan will play at Minnesota in the Little Brown Jug rivalry to open the season. In Week 2, Ohio State will play at Penn State on Halloween. The Buckeyes at No. 2 and Penn State at No. 7 were the highest ranked Big Ten teams in the preseason AP Top 25. The regular season winds up with Michigan playing Ohio State on Dec. 12, the latest date the rivals have played in their 103-game history. The East and West Division champions will vie for the conference title Dec. 19 in Indianapolis. The conference has said it will give all its teams the opportunity to play on Dec. 19, with a tentative plan to match teams with similar positions in the respective division standings.

The New Orleans Saints confirmed star wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss Monday night’s game at the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas sat out practice all week with a high-ankle sprain sustained late in a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers, in which he caught just three passes for 17 yards. The Raiders listed starting right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and backup Sam Young (groin) as doubtful for Monday’s game … Tom Brady will be down a weapon when the Buccaneers host the Panthers Sunday, with wide receiver Chris Godwin (concussion) ruled out. Godwin had six catches for 79 yards in Week 1 … The San Francisco 49ers said edge rusher Dee Ford will be out Sunday at the New York Jets after the defensive end was hurt in practice this week … The Detroit Lions put starting guard Joe Dahl on injured reserve with a groin injury, a day before playing at Green Bay. The Lions ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Desmond Trufant from the contest … A Kansas City Chiefs fan who tested positive for COVID-19 one day after attending the season opener was allowed into an open-air field box in the stadium’s lower level without a negative test through a lapse in protocol, health officials say. Chiefs policy stipulates that fans be tested for the virus before being admitted to suites, including the lower level field boxes. The Kansas City Health Department is working with the team to strengthen the protocol.

No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal’s first tournament in seven months ended with a 6-2, 7-5 loss to Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open at Rome. Nadal had never lost to No. 15 Schwartzman in nine previous meetings, but Schwartzman dictated the baseline rallies and produced a series of drop-shot winners as Nadal uncharacteristically made unforced errors. Nadal has one week to regroup before he attempts to win a record-extending 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic lost his cool again midway through a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over German qualifier Dominik Koepfer. When Djokovic was broken at love to even the second set at 3-3, he slammed his racket to the red clay in anger, earning a warning from the chair umpire. The top-ranked Djokovic was ejected from the US Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball in a fit of anger. Djokovic’s will next play Casper Ruud, who outlasted Matteo Berrettini, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). Schwartzman faces Denis Shapovalov, who held off Grigor Dimitrov, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Top women’s seed Simona Halep reached the last four when Yulia Putintseva retired midway through their match with a lower back injury. Halep was ahead 6-2, 2-0. Halep faces Garbiñe Muguruza, who ousted US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The other semifinal pits Marketa Vondrousova, a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Elina Svitolina, against Karolina Pliskova, who beat Elise Mertens, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

American midfielder Gio Reyna scored his first Bundesliga goal to help host Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Mönchengladbach, 3-0, in their German League opener. The 17-year-old Reyna beat Yann Sommer in the 35th minute. It was Reyna’s first goal in his 16th league appearance for Dortmund. He made his debut against Augsburg on Jan. 18, becoming the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga, at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days. Reyna is the son of former US national team players Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna … Kentucky Derby winner Authentic had his first major workout since winning the Triple Crown race Sept. 5, as he prepares for the Preakness on Oct. 3. The 3-year-old completed five furlongs in 59.20 seconds under jockey Martin Garcia at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., where he has remained since his Derby victory.