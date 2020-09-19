Justin Verlander opts for Tommy John surgery, likely shelving him through 2021

The 37-year-old right-hander threw to hitters on Wednesday for the first time since he was injured in the team’s opener on July 24. He threw 50 pitches in the bullpen before throwing about 25 pitches to hitters in two simulated innings.

“In my simulated game a couple days ago, I felt something in my elbow, and after looking at my MRI and conversing with some of the best doctors in the world, we’ve determined that Tommy John surgery is my best option,” the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner said in a 1½-minute Instagram video announcing the news.

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery and is expected to be out through the 2021 season, ending his bid to make a late return for a playoff push.

“I tried as hard as I could to come back and play this season,” Verlander said. “Unfortunately, my body just didn’t cooperate.”

Houston manager Dusty Baker said he was hopeful Verlander would return, but he was also fearful of how things were looking.

“I talked to him this morning,” Baker said. “He’s not crazy about the outcome, but it is what it is. He has to get it taken care of. He’s pitched for years. He’s been a warrior and a leader. Hopefully, this will prolong his career, and he can be back to pitching. I always told him he’s a medical marvel, and he’s a great physical specimen.”

Houston general manager James Click said he and Verlander spoke earlier this week about trying to plan the rest of the season if the throwing session on Wednesday had gone well. The Astros entered Saturday at 25-26 and holding the eighth and final AL playoff spot. They were three games ahead of Seattle for second place in the AL West. The regular season ends next Sunday.

“First of all, you can’t replace Justin Verlander,” Click said. “No one person can replace Justin Verlander. This is going to have to be a total team effort. If everybody steps up a little bit, your No. 2 starter steps into a No. 1, your No. 3 into a No. 2 and on down the line, we can try to cover that a little bit.”

Verlander has been on the injured list with a right forearm strain. He had groin surgery in mid-March and would’ve missed the opener if the big league season hadn’t been delayed because of the pandemic. He is under contract with the Astros through 2021. Click said it was too early to discuss 2022, with the focus being on Verlander getting through the surgery and rehab process.

Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire retires immediately

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced his retirement prior to Detroit’s game against the Cleveland Indians, via an abruptly called video conference around 5 p.m. General manager Al Avila said the retirement was effective immediately, and was the product of a normal conversation with Gardenhire on Saturday.

“I’ve got grandbabies. I’ve got kids that I need to take care of, and my wife,” Gardenhire said. “Very tough decision. . . . But I have to do what’s right for me.”

Gardenhire, who turns 63 next month, was in his third season as Detroit’s manager after he previously had a successful run with the Minnesota Twins. A cancer survivor, Gardenhire said he hasn’t been feeling well since dealing with food poisoning earlier this month in Minnesota, and recently has dealt with hand tremors from the stress of managing.

He has had to oversee a significant rebuild with the Tigers that included a 114-loss season in 2019. Bench coach Lloyd McClendon is taking over as manager for the rest of the season, in which Detroit — 21-29 heading into Saturday — is unlikely to make the postseason.