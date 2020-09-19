Early leaders Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas plummet at Winged Foot

Reed made six bogeys and a double over the back nine and shot 8-over-par 43 to finish his day at 7-over 77.

All the patience, scrambling and short game that put Reed in the lead at the US Open disappeared over the back nine of the third round at Winged Foot. It was replaced by a two-hour barrage of missed fairways and terrible lies, all exacerbated by a putter that seemed to deteriorate by the minute.

Patrick Reed loves the grind, but his back nine Saturday was too much of a good thing.

He fell from first place to a tie for 11th, and will head into Sunday at 3-over 213, eight shots behind leader Matthew Wolff, who shot 65 to catapult to first after trailing Reed by four coming into the round.

Advertisement

“Well, I got all my bad shots out of the way,” Reed said when asked what he took from the round. “It was just one of those days. I couldn’t find a fairway, and from there, trying to guess out of the rough all day, it was just hard. It was brutal.”

Nine bad holes certainly won’t alter the narrative on Reed, the 2018 Masters champion. He believes he’s built to succeed when courses are set up the way Winged Foot is this week — with narrow fairways, high rough and difficult greens demanding the best from the best players.

And when the course toughened up Friday — more than 2½ shots harder than it played in the first round Thursday — Reed wasn’t all that surprised that he was at the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend. “I love the grind,” he said before leaving the course with the sun setting Friday, on the heels of a 4-under 66.

A much different story come sunset Saturday. While Wolff (two fairways) and Bryson DeChambeau (three fairways en route to a 70 that left him two shots behind) both thrived out of the rough, the unpredictable lies wore down Reed.

Advertisement

“When you get in the really thick stuff, the ball seems to sit all the way to the bottom and then it’s just a hack out. My short game just could not save me today,” Reed said.

Thomas among best in world who had worst day

After watching his 7-foot par putt skim past the edge of the cup on No. 16, Justin Thomas doubled over in frustration and then said to his ball, as if it could answer, “Why?”

On moving day, Thomas was moving in the wrong direction. And he wasn’t alone. Reed, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (72), No. 2 Jon Rahm (76), and Jason Kokrak (77) also might have seen their major championship hopes disappear into the thick rough. Just seven players broke par on Saturday, and just three are under through 54 holes.

“Any under-par round at a US Open, you’ll take,” said Louis Oosthuizen, who shot 68 and was in third place at 1 under. “I think everyone out there now, especially on this golf course, knows you need to be patient. A lot can happen even in the last two, three holes, so try and get yourself in a position with three, four, five holes to go and see what you can do.”

Thomas, the No. 3 player in the world rankings, was on the verge of saving par on No. 16 despite driving into the rough and then knocking his second shot into a bunker guarding the front of the green. Instead, he tapped in for bogey to drop to plus-6 on the day, falling from a tie for third into a tie for 17th.

Advertisement

Johnson started off with three bogeys in the first five holes and was 4 over for the day before birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 left him at plus-5 heading into Sunday’s final round. Rahm, the world’s No. 2 player, started with three straight bogeys and then finished with two in a row; he’s at 7 over, falling from a tie for 12th to a tie for 31st.

Kokrak birdied Nos. 12 and 13 and was just 2 over for the day before taking a 7 on the par-4 15th when his second and third shots both rolled off the front of the green back onto the fairway. He looped a 50-foot bogey putt off the back slope of the green but two-putted from 7 feet.

Big-swinging Bryson DeChambeau in final group

Using a combination of muscle and mind, DeChambeau carved out an even-par 70 to remain in contention for his his first major championship. Golf’s biggest bruiser was 3 under, two shots behind.

“The round today was a huge battle,” DeChambeau said. “I was proud of the way I persevered out there today. It was difficult, especially when you’re not hitting it straight in the fairway. For me it felt like I kept myself in it, scrambled really well.”

Advertisement

Known for his analytical approach to golf, DeChambeau spent the PGA Tour’s pandemic shutdown adding 40 pounds of muscle and began hitting moon-shot drives upon his return. Fourth at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau hit half the fairways in each of his first two rounds to enter the third round in good position at 1 under.

Once moving day started, so did the hooks.

DeChambeau opened with a three putt on the first hole and pulled his second tee shot left, leading to a second straight bogey. He pulled his tee shot well left on the par-3 third, but got up and down with a nifty pitch shot banked off a huge slope.

Two more tee shots sailed left on Nos. 4 and 8, and by the time he hit the big hook on No. 14, DeChambeau was exasperated.

“Today was pathetic and it needs to get better if I’m going to win the US Open,” he said.

He never let it get to him.

Like he did at Nos. 4 and 8, DeChambeau was able to muscle the ball out of the rough to a decent spot and save par on No. 14. He made par from a fairway bunker on 15 and, after a 347-yard tee shot, made an 11-foot birdie putt on No. 16.

The next tee shot went a mere-for-him 329 yards and he converted that into a seven-foot birdie putt.

DeChambeau went against the long grain on No. 18 and paid for it when a hybrid landed weakly in the rough to the right. He was unable to hack the ball over the huge slope at the front of the green and watched a nine-foot par putt just slide by the hole.

Advertisement

Chip shots

The last time two players 23 or younger won majors in the same year was 1921. Bobby Jones (21) won the US Open. Gene Sarazen (20) won the PGA. This year’s PGA winner, Collin Morikawa, is 23 . . . Patrick Cantlay hit an on-target pitch shot on No. 15, that hit the pin, bounced back and rolled down the slope. He had to go back 20 yards to play his next shot, en route to bogey and a second straight 76. Meanwhile, Sungjae Im’s first pitch from in front of the 18th green hit short and rolled back to his feet. His second landed about 12 feet past the hole, then backed down the slope and rolled in for a par and 73 . . . Danny Lee withdrew after an 8-over 78 in the third round due to a wrist injury . . . Paul Casey had one of seven under-par rounds despite being 5 over through seven holes. He shot 30 on the back nine for a 69, though he’s 10 shots off Wolff’s lead at 5 over.