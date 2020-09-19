Error-prone Red Sox stumble again vs. Yankees

It began in the top of the first inning after D.J LeMahieu reached second on a single through the right side of the infield.

On Saturday, they gave fill-in starter and fringe major leaguer Chris Mazza zero help, committing three errors in their 8-0 loss to the Yankees at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox entered this contest against the New York Yankees having committed 37 errors on the season. It was second to only the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Sox had a zero ultimate zone rating and zero defensive runs saved.

Mazza walked Aaron Judge, putting two runners on and then issued a passed ball that advanced the runners to second and third. LeMahieu scored on a sacrifice fly by Gio Urshela.

The Red Sox squandered a chance at getting LeMahieu out at the plate when first baseman Bobby Dalbec cut off Cesar Puello’s throw from right field.The Yankees wound up scoring two runs that inning for an early 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, there were more miscues.

With a runner on first and one out, the Sox had a chance at a double play when Mike Tauchman hit a grounder to shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who booted the ball, allowing Clint Frazier to advance to second. The next batter, Kyle Higashioka, shot a ball to right field, scoring Frazier to make it 3-0.

The ball found Bogaerts again on Tyler Wade’s grounder to short. With a chance at a double play, Bogaerts opted to take it upon himself to step on the bag for the force out at second on Higashioka, but made an errant throw to first that allowed Wade to reach base and advance to second and Tauchman to score another unearned run, 4-0.

Mazza didn’t have a good day, either, but there was only so much the Sox could expect from him. He walked three batters in his four innings of work and allowed five hits.

Meanwhile, the Sox had no answers for Yankee starter J.A. Happ, who allowed just two hits through six shutout innings. The Red Sox were 2 for 7 against him with runners in scoring position. The Yankees added three more runs in the fifth on Luke Voit’s RBI single and Frazier’s two-run homer off Dylan Covey.

