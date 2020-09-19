Game 53: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox lost 6-5 to the Yankees on Friday night in their series opener at Fenway Park thanks to a blown lead in the 12th inning.

Pitching: LHP J.A. Happ (1-2, 3.96 ERA)

RED SOX (19-33): TBA

Pitching: RHP Chris Mazza (1-1, 5.57 ERA)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Mazza: Clint Frazier 0-2, Brett Gardner 0-2, Aaron Hicks 1-2, Aaron Judge 0-1, DJ LeMahieu 0-2, Giancarlo Stanton 0-1, Gary Sánchez 1-2, Mike Tauchman 3-3, Gleyber Torres 1-3, Gio Urshela 1-3, Luke Voit 0-1, Tyler Wade 0-1

Red Sox vs. Happ: Jonathan Araúz 0-2, Christian Arroyo 0-2, Xander Bogaerts 7-44, Jackie Bradley Jr. 4-25, Michael Chavis 2-5, Rafael Devers 5-25, J.D. Martinez 8-31, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Alex Verdugo 1-2, Christian Vázquez 6-23

Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 1-16 against the Yankees since July 28, 2019.

Notes: The Yankees are first 10-game winning streak since June 8-18, 2012 ... J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers, and Michael Chavis were a combined 0-for-17 with eight strikeouts on Friday ... J.D. LeMahieu (.367) is leading the AL batting race by two points over the White Sox’s Tim Anderson ... Mazza’s last start was Sept. 8 in Philadelphia when he allowed two runs in five innings for his first win ... The Yankees' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is down to two.