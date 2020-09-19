It got tight late, but Celtics go big inside to get back in East finals

The Celtics beat the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, 117-106, pulling within two games to one in the best-of-seven series inside the bubble at Walt Disney World. Boston bludgeoned the East’s fifth seed, leading by as many as 20 largely thanks to a 60-36 edge on points in the paint.

On Saturday night, the Celtics had an answer. Even when Miami ripped off 11 of 12 points late in the third quarter, cutting a 19-point lead to single digits, Boston showed on court some of the fight that drew so many headlines after their second-half collapse in Game 2.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, while Jayson Tatum came within two assists of a triple double (25 points, 14 rebounds), and Kemba Walker was 8-for-16 from the field for 21. Marcus Smart had 20, going 10 for 10 from the free-throw line.

Gordon Hayward, playing for the first time since Game 1 of the Philadelphia series, had 6 points and 5 boards in 31 minutes.

Game 4 of the series is Wednesday.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics have rarely used their “best five” lineup this season, which includes the four regular starters, and Smart on the floor in place of Daniel Theis. It actually wasn’t all that effective in the small stretches that it was deployed during the regular season, but it was back with 2:39 left in the second quarter, and it stretched a 51-48 lead to 63-50 by halftime. Brown truly ignited it with two steals and two fast-break baskets.

▪ Hayward returned after missing a month because of a sprained right ankle. He checked in to the game with five minutes left in the first quarter, and it did not take long to see the impact he will make against this pesky Heat defense. He quickly fed Theis for a dunk, and when Miami switched to the zone, Hayward was deployed to the middle several times to act as a kind of floor general and make quick decisions to keep the ball on the move. The ball simply does not stick in his hands, and that was an issue for the Celtics earlier this series.

▪ Hayward came off the bench, with Smart remaining in the starting lineup. Stevens said before the game that instead of a minutes restriction Hayward would have his minutes monitored. But aren’t all players' minutes monitored? It was clear that Boston was ready to play Hayward plenty.

▪ The Heat got plenty of attention for their zone defense in recent days but once again spent the first quarter in a man-to-man set. The Celtics appeared focused on attacking the basket at the start, particularly with Brown hunting his matchup with Duncan Robinson, and they had success. Boston held a 34-10 edge in points in the paint in the opening half.

▪ The Celtics made one subtle tweak by switching Smart — their best defender — onto Heat point guard Goran Dragic, who was dominant in the first two games with Walker serving as his primary defender. Dragic finished the first half just 1 for 5, with 6 points and 4 turnovers. Walker switched onto Crowder, who is much more of a standstill threat as a shooter.

▪ The Celtics were doing just about everything right in the first half, but the Heat were lingering anyway thanks to Tyler Herro. The rookie poured in 11 points over a stretch of just 2 minutes, 17 seconds, including a 3-pointer that trimmed what was once a 12-point lead to 40-36. He had 18 points in the first half. Still, it was probably encouraging for the Celtics that they went to halftime with a 63-50 lead despite shooting just 28.6 percent from beyond the arc while Miami connected on 44.4 percent of its tries.

▪ Boston made 50 percent of its shots in Game 2 but lost in large part because of its 20 turnovers. It cleaned up those issues in the first half Saturday, though, when it committed just four.

▪ With 9:22 left in the third quarter Theis picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench. Stevens put Enes Kanter in for Theis in the first half, but in this situation opted for rookie forward Grant Williams, who offers more versatility at both ends. He quickly hit a 3 from the left corner and then found a nice seam on the short baseline against the zone and scored inside, as the Celtics stretched their lead to 18.

▪ Celtics fans were probably having nightmarish flashbacks late in the third quarter. After Boston exploded to a 19-point lead, it missed a few relatively easy shots inside and the Heat attacked quickly at the other end, unspooling an 11-1 run to pull within 82-73 with 1:08 left. But this time, the Celtics punched back, needing just 45 seconds for a 7-0 burst.

▪ ESPN’s Rachel Nichols broke some news during the game when she reported that Hayward has decided not to leave Orlando to be with his wife for the birth of the couple’s fourth child. Hayward had originally planned to go, but he spent several weeks with them while rehabbing his sprained ankle last month and has apparently decided to stay with the Celtics.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.