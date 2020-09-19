Perhaps it’s time for the Red Sox to stop referring to the dominant Yankees as rivals

Gary Sanchez tied the game with two outs in the top of the ninth when he pulled a curveball from Matt Barnes over the wall. Had there been a crowd they would have been an angry bunch.

It sounds exciting, a one-run game that went deep into the night. But it wasn’t. The Red Sox blew a 4-0 lead then couldn’t take advantage of the tiebreaker rule in extra innings, failing four times to drive in the winning run from third base.

You were likely asleep, or wishing you were, at 12:27 a.m. on Saturday when Michael Chavis grounded out to shortstop and the Yankees wrapped up a 6-5 victory against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The exasperating loss left the Sox winless in eight games against the Yankees this season and with an 11-game skid dating back to 2019. You have to go back to 1953 to find a worse streak against their rivals.

Rivals. Maybe that’s a word that should be suspended for a while until the Sox earn it back. They came into Saturday night’s game with a 5-21 record against the Yankees since the start of last season.

The Yankees averaged seven runs in those games. That’s not a rivalry, that’s giving up your lunch money before the bully asks for it.

“Late last year when we got really rolling, we had a couple of really good series against them,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It was a time they were starting to struggle a little bit. It’s a little bit of an aberration. You get a couple of series where they’re down and we’re really rolling.”

“This year they’ve obviously had their struggles and dealing with some guys not being on their roster. Losing Mookie [Betts] and [Chris] Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez being down. It’s been a tough year. Probably a little bit more fluky that it’s been this lopsided.

“I’ve been in so many heavyweight bouts with [the Red Sox] as a player and now as a manager. You know you’re always going to have your hands full.”

Boone, whose late grandfather, Ray, was a long-time Red Sox scout, was being diplomatic.

The Red Sox are headed for their fourth last-place finish in nine seasons. They’ve become a team of extreme highs and lows.

The Yankees haven’t finished with a losing record since 1992 and this year would be the 22nd time in 26 years they’ll be in the postseason. They’re mastered the art of consistent competitiveness, building a farm system that churns out players and using their financial might to pick off free agents when needed.

The Yankees have made some mistakes along the way — signing Jacoby Ellsbury being one. But their mistakes don’t lead to total collapses.

The Yankees haven’t won the World Series since 2009 and the Red Sox have two titles since. But both of those championships were followed by disarray.

The Red Sox are hoping Chaim Bloom can build an organization that can compete for a title every season. For now, they’re a team the Yankees have brushed aside.

Sox manager Ron Roenicke was asked how tough it was to go through a stretch like that against the Yankees.

“Streaks and stuff, they don’t matter to me,” he said. “We played a really good ballgame, we had plenty of chances to win. The streaks, I don’t really even look at.”

But Roenicke has been with the Sox long enough to understand what games against the Yankees mean, or should mean. The powerhouse 2018 Sox were 10-9 against the Yankees in the regular season before the teams split the first two games of the Division Series at Fenway Park.

Aaron Judge strolled out of Fenway Park carrying a portable speaker blaring “New York, New York.” The Sox responded by belting the Yankees, 16-1, two days later then eliminated them in Game 4.

Their celebration at Yankee Stadium that night was a loud one. Now that’s a rivalry, not what we’re seeing now.

The game is better when a Red Sox-Yankees game means something. We may not again experience the bitterness that led to Pedro Martinez tossing aside Don Zimmer or Jason Varitek giving Alex Rodriguez a taste of his glove. But it would be nice to see a little heat after two years of the Red Sox not putting up much of a fight.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.